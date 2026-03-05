Kentucky is finalist for blue-chip quarterback Israel Abrams

Kentucky recruiting is going to start heating up in March and April. The Wildcats need to land a quarterback in the 2027 high school cycle sooner rather than later. Will Stein’s program is a major contender for one of the top prospects in the Midwest.

Lombard (Ill.) Montini Catholic quarterback Israel Abrams trimmed his list to five schools on Wednesday. Kentucky made the cut along with Auburn, Florida State, Miami, and Purdue.

NEWS: Elite 2027 QB Israel Abrams is down to 5 Schools, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’5 195 QB from Elgin, IL is ranked as a Top 3 QB in the 2027 Rivals300



Where Should He Go?https://t.co/8V6dygRNF7 pic.twitter.com/HYhKP0RYR6 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 4, 2026

Israel Abrams is the No. 45 overall player in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking and the No. 3 overall quarterback. Kentucky head coach Will Stein and offensive coordinator Joe Sloan both made their way to Greater Chicago to visit the high four-star prospect during the January evaluation period. Since then, Abrams has scheduled a spring unofficial visit and an June official visit (June 19-21) with the Wildcats.

“What I like about them is they have a lot of different minds,” Abrams told Rivals. “LSU and Oregon that is (coaches) I (would) want to play for. Offensive mind from Oregon and offensive mind from LSU coming to one school and combining whatever they brought from both of those programs, who wouldn’t want to do something like that.”

Kentucky is a major contender for this rising quarterback prospect in the 2027 class. Israel Abrams is one of numerous quarterback targets expected on campus in Lexington this spring. UK is pushing hard to record the first high school recruiting win at quarterback for this new regime.

Kentucky’s 2027 recruiting class

Player Position High School Ranking Larron Westmoreland S (6-5, 180) Jeffersontown (Ky.) High High 3 (No. 403 overall) Brady Hull iOL (6-1, 285) Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County 3-star (No. 613 overall)

KSR has been delivering UK Sports news in the most ridiculous manner for almost two decades. Now, you can get even more coverage of the Cats with KSR+. Now is the perfect time to join our online community. Subscribe now for premium articles, in-depth scouting reports, inside intel, bonus recruiting coverage, and access to KSBoard, our message board featuring thousands of Kentucky fans around the globe.

JOIN HERE