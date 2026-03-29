'It really does mean a lot to be a Wildcat.' Kentucky's seniors reflect on time in Lexington

For Kentucky, its season came to an end as Texas defeated the Cats 76-54 in the Sweet 16. However, for Kentucky’s five seniors — Tonie Morgan, Teonni Key, Amelia Hassett, Jordan Obi and Josie Gilvin — their respective collegiate careers came to an end.

Morgan, Key and Hassett were at the podium following the game, and each of them reflected on their time in Lexington.

“I would like to say this was a great year,” Morgan said. “We’re not going to hang our heads. We made it to the Sweet 16. Is that where we wanted to end? No, but we stayed together through all the ups and downs we had through the season. We stayed composed. We kept fighting through all the things that was thrown at us, and I couldn’t be happier to be able to do it with this group.”

Morgan played just one year at Kentucky, but in that lone year, she served as the ultimate bridge between Georgia Amoore and Maddyn Greenway. Despite being a one-year rental, Morgan cemented her spot in Kentucky women’s basketball history as one of the best point guards to ever wear the blue and white.

“We had a lot of adversity,” Hassett mentioned. “Teonni, obviously getting hurt, different things like that. We just stayed together. We had so much fun. This season was amazing. We obviously enjoyed each other’s company, had a lot of fun off the court, on the court. So, yeah, it was a great season.”

Hassett will go down as one of the best shooters in program history after she made a single-season program record 99 threes this year. Prior to the Texas game, Kenny Brooks called Hassett Kentucky’s “unsung hero“, also making sure to point out the impact she made without the ball in her hands. The 6-foot-4 forward was often tasked with guarding the other team’s best player, while also being told to go score and go attack the glass. She did all of those things pretty well, to say the least.

“I think this year — it’s such a good group,” Key added. “Everybody, we really care about each other. I think it’s definitely going to be hard to say bye, but you know, what the foundation we were able to lay in Kentucky, the life we were able to bring back into women’s basketball in the university was just unmatched.”

“When Coach Brooks and his staff said yes to coming and we all took a chance with them, I think that was the best decision any of us could have made because it really does mean a lot to be a Wildcat and just to be with this group,” Key continued.

“This is honestly just the floor,” Key said regarding the future of the program. “I’m super excited to see what this group with Coach Brooks and his staff is able to do with Kentucky because I mean, this is only the second year and it’s only going to keep doing better. We’re super excited to keep watching. It’s going to be weird watching, but you know, it’s going to be amazing, and I’m just super excited to have been a part of something so special.”

All three of them, as well as Jordan Obi and Josie Gilvin, will conclude their time as players having contributed greatly to the beginning of Brooks’ tenure at Kentucky. While their time wearing the uniform is now over, all will forever be Wildcats and will be remembered as so fondly by Big Blue Nation.

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