It May Be The End of Kentucky Basketball Summer Camps

Kentucky basketball summer camps have been a staple for decades. Drew Franklin shares fond memories of his time at Rick Pitino’s overnight camp, while Will Stein openly brags about winning the free throw competition at a Tubby Smith camp. Similar memories were not created this summer in Lexington.

Mark Pope previously hosted a father-son and a father-daughter camp. He also took his team on the road for a few satellite camps. Parents waited for the registration notice, but one did not arrive ahead of summer 2026. Why? Matt Jones asked Mark Pope on KSR.

“We’re working through so many dynamics. We thought we would take a pause on those this summer and just re-evaluate with everything that’s changing,” Pope said. “There is a real place for those camps. I love them. I actually really like the daddy-daughter camp even better than the father and son camp, but we’re not doing either of those this year, and we’re going to kind of just take a pause and re-evaluate.”

When asked to elaborate further, Pope said, “I can see us going huge into camps. I can see us walking away from them. I’m not sure where the future is going to go with that, but it’s something we’re thinking about.”

For annual campers, that doesn’t sound promising.

Calendar Changes

The part of the equation that Mark Pope did not mention is the new college basketball calendar. For years, rosters were set in June. Players were hanging around campus. Why not change up the routine and host a couple of summer camps?

Malachi Moreno and Milan Momcilovic did not confirm to the Kentucky head coach that they would be Wildcats until after Memorial Day. Pope’s roster-build is still ongoing. He’s taken trips to Turkey, Israel, Costa Rica, and Mexico to scout a potential 15th addition. Recruiting has moved to the forefront in the calendar.

There’s also one other big change thanks to the NIL landscape. Once upon a time, the summer camps were an important source of income for these players. They could make a few hundred bucks (probably, much more) by showing up and hanging out at camps a few days a week during the summer. If a coach eliminated camps, he was taking money out of his players’ pockets. Coaches are now paying their players much, much more.

The Benefit of Kentucky Basketball Summer Camps

Even though times have changed, the benefits have not diminished. In fact, they may be worth even more.

Before the transfer portal made the sport transient, John Calipari assembled one-year teams. He knew that in order for the players to understand their impact, they needed to see fans around the state. Those satellite camps also served as team-bonding experiences, something Pope continued through last summer.

Kentucky basketball summer camps can also create fans for life. Fans are the revenue-generators in the revenue-sharing world. This is one way you can grow a fanbase. The other way? Winning. Hopefully, sacrificing these camps is just a small price BBN must pay to see better results in March.