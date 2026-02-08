It was a Coast-to-Coast Celebration on the KSR Postgame Show

A big win calls for an epic celebration. That’s exactly what happened on the KSR Postgame Show after Kentucky overcame a 14-point deficit to take down No. 25 Tennessee at Rupp Arena.

Matt Jones is on the West Coast as Cover Zero prepares for Super Bowl LX. A party with 50 Cent couldn’t pry Matt away from drinking Rocky Top tears with Ryan Lemond.

“You got to give credit to this team for its heart,” KSR’s Fearless Leader opened the show. “This is not the most talented team in the world, but this is a team that plays hard, and since they’ve had all of those injuries, they’ve had to find their roles. They’ve had to find exactly what they’re going to do. All these guys that play — it’s basically down to a 9-man rotation, a lot of times it’s down to seven — and the seven guys that play, they each play through their weaknesses, and I give them a lot of credit. They’ve completely outperformed where I thought they would be.”

Otega Oweh was incredible in the second half, finishing the night with 21 points, but his biggest play of the night wasn’t a bucket. He drew multiple defenders before finding an open Collin Chandler, who buried the go-ahead three.

“That pass, there is a time Oweh would have taken that to the basket, maybe even drawn a foul, or maybe gotten blocked. He made the right read and clearly had some trust in Chandler to give him that opportunity, and Collin was buckets,” Jones said.

“On the very next play, he runs back on defense, guards Nate Ament, makes him take a tough shot in which he is in his face, and he misses. That starts the process that leads to Kentucky winning the game. You gotta give Oweh a lot of credit.”

It’s not just that Oweh stopped Ament. On the previous possession, Ament used a ball screen to get all the way to the rim for an easy bucket. Tennessee tried the same exact action, and this time Oweh jumped it, forcing Ament to take the contested jumper.

It was an incredible ending to an incredible game, and it only got more fun once the celebration got rolling on the KSR Postgame Show.

