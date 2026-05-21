It'll be a Big Christmas Matinee in the Big Apple for Kentucky vs. North Carolina

We already knew the date, opponent and location for Kentucky‘s appearance in the CBS Sports Classic in 2026. Now we have a tip-off time.

After taking on St. John’s in Catlanta this past season, the Wildcats will take on North Carolina in New York City on December 19, 2026. That one will be at Madison Square Garden, with the Kansas Jayhawks facing the Ohio State Buckeyes in the other matchup. As for the time, the Cats and Heels will begin at 2:30 p.m. ET — a Christmas matinee!

That was confirmed by the school on Thursday.

It's going to be a Christmas in The Big Apple.



🆚 North Carolina

🗓️ Saturday, Dec. 19

⏰ 2:30 pm ET

📍 @TheGarden

📺 @CBSSports pic.twitter.com/U8y6hvDVjP — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) May 21, 2026

The event has been extended through 2029 with all four schools following the one-and-done appearance for St. John’s, now replaced by Kansas in UCLA’s old spot.

It’ll be the Cats vs. Heels and Jayhawks vs. Buckeyes in 2026, UK vs. OSU and KU vs. UNC in 2027, Kentucky vs. Kansas and North Carolina vs. Ohio State in 2028 and back to a repeat of this year’s matchups in 2029. Locations for those future battles have not yet been finalized, but the dates will take place on Dec. 18, 2027, Dec. 16, 2028 and Dec. 15, 2029.

North Carolina owns a 26-18 all-time series edge vs. Kentucky, most recently defeating the Wildcats inside Rupp Arena 67-64 on Dec. 2, 2025. Henri Veesaar led the Tar Heels with 17 points and 10 rebounds, followed by Caleb Wilson with 15 and 12 and Luka Bogavac with 12. Otega Oweh had 16 points in the loss for the home team, followed by Collin Chandler with 12 and Denzel Aberdeen with 10.

The Cats will enter this one with revenge on the mind — and they’ll have to do it in a building that has not been kind to them since Pope’s arrival, losing to Ohio State in this event in 2024 and Michigan State in the Champions Classic in 2025.