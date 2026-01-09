It's an all systems failure as Alabama hands Kentucky its first loss of SEC play 64-51

Kentucky has gotten off to a near-perfect start to the 2025-26 season, but with Teonni Key currently sidelined right in the heat of SEC play, wins are now going to be extremely hard to come by. That was also the case on Thursday. The Cats were tasked with playing Alabama — a 15-1 Alabama team, that is — on the road. If Kentucky didn’t come ready to play, this is one that they could easily drop.

The Cats ended up failing to get the job done, losing to the Crimson Tide 64-51 to fall to 15-2 (2-1 SEC) on the season.

Kentucky got out to a fast start, going on a 10-0 run rather soon into the game, but just when it looked like they might blow the game open, Alabama responded with their own 10-0 run. It was clear that the Tide wanted to keep Tonie Morgan smothered, and through one, she was just 1-4 from the field. At the end of the first quarter, it was 16-15 Kentucky.

Unfortunately for Kentucky, Bama used their late first-quarter momentum to win the second quarter 21-13. Morgan and Clara Strack were a combined 2-12 (0-4 3PT) from the field at the half — the perfect recipe for disaster if you’re Kentucky. At the break, it was 36-29 Alabama.

Alabama led 55-38 at the end of the third quarter — their largest lead of the game to that point — and from there, it was all Crimson Tide. This was certainly one of the worst games of the Kenny Brooks era, and the worst part is that it only gets harder from here. Kentucky made a 10-0 run late, but unfortunately, it was too late.

Now, Kentucky will have its sights set on No. 5 Oklahoma for their next game at Historic Memorial Coliseum. The Cats and Sooners played twice last season, splitting each game. Georgia Amoore tied a program record 43 points at Oklahoma on the road during the regular season, but they got payback against Kentucky in the SEC Tournament. That game is set for Sunday at 4 p.m. ET on SEC Network.