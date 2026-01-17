It's gonna have to be another second-half comeback, folks...

The bad news? Kentucky is trailing by double figures again at halftime, moving the total to nine such first-half deficits against high-major competition in 11 tries — including four of five in the SEC.

The good news? We just watched the Wildcats pull off a tougher comeback in Baton Rouge, down 18 early in the second half and turning it into a buzzer-beating game-winner by Malachi Moreno.

They’ll need more of that magic in Knoxville, down 42-31 at the break.

After a red-hot start, Tennessee cooled off late, shooting one of its last eight from the field with no field goals in the last 3:25. That allowed Mark Pope’s group to cut a 17-point deficit down to 11 points at the half.

Jasper Johnson leads the way with 12 points on 5-6 shooting, followed by Collin Chandler with six, Andrija Jelavic with five, Denzel Aberdeen with four and Otega Oweh and Mo Dioubate with two. As a team, they’re shooting 43.5 percent from the field, 35.7 percent from three and 66.7 percent at the line.

Ja’Kobi Gillespie has a game-high 14 points on 4-6 shooting and four assists with no other player scoring over five points — but eight total with buckets. The Vols are shooting 45.2 percent overall, 46.2 percent from deep and 66.7 percent at the line.