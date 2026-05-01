Kentucky WR target Iveon Lewis locks in commitment date

Kentucky football is rolling on the recruiting trail right now. Four-star safety Marquis Bryant became the latest top prospect to join the 2027 high school class. Another top target is ready to come of the board. UK is considered a major contender.

Richmond (Va.) Huguenot wide receiver Iveon Lewis recently announced that he would announce his commitment on July 1. Those plans have changed. This four-star prospect will officially announce his commitment next weekend. Kentucky, Georgia, Virginia Tech, South Carolina, and Maryland are the five finalists.

🚨NEWS🚨 Rivals 4-star WR Iveon Lewis will announce his commitment on the Rivals YouTube Channel on May 9, @Hayesfawcett3 reports👀



His finalists are Georgia, Virginia Tech, South Carolina, Kentucky, and Maryland.https://t.co/xexmpbiTkQ pic.twitter.com/wSXyMwxcKv — Rivals (@Rivals) May 1, 2026

Iveon Lewis is the No. 337 overall player in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking. The 6-foot-2 wideout is the No. 7 overall prospect in Virginia. Lewis has made multiple spring semester unofficial visit trips to Lexington. This recruit also has an official visit schedule with Kentucky for the June 19-21 weekend that is scheduled to be the biggest of the summer for Will Stein‘s program. UK and Virginia Tech are the current favorites.

“The people and the environment really hit me. It’s a great campus, and they show a lot of love,” Lewis told Rivals. “They’ve been coming hard for a long time. I went there for the first time and loved it.”

Kentucky is still looking for its first true wide receiver commit in the 2027 high school cycle. The Wildcats could get that next weekend.

Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class

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