WATCH: Kentucky target Iveon Lewis announces college decision

One of Kentucky’s top wide receiver targets is ready to make his college decision. On Saturday afternoon, Richmond (Va.) Huguenot standout Iveon Lewis will announce his commitment. KSR has the Big Blue Nation covered.

This four-star recruit will be going live on the Rivals YouTube page at 3 p.m. ET. The stream can be found here. Smash that play button.

Iveon Lewis is the No. 337 overall player in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking. The 6-foot-2 wideout is the No. 7 overall prospect in Virginia. Lewis has made multiple spring semester unofficial visit trips to Lexington. This recruit also has an official visit schedule with Kentucky for the June 19-21 weekend that is scheduled to be the biggest of the summer for Will Stein‘s program. UK and Virginia Tech are the favorites entering the announcement.

“The people and the environment really hit me. It’s a great campus, and they show a lot of love,” Lewis told Rivals. “They’ve been coming hard for a long time. I went there for the first time and loved it.”

The Virginia wideout could become the fifth four-star recruit to join Kentucky’s 2027 class.

Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class