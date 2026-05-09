WATCH: Kentucky target Iveon Lewis announces college decision
One of Kentucky’s top wide receiver targets is ready to make his college decision. On Saturday afternoon, Richmond (Va.) Huguenot standout Iveon Lewis will announce his commitment. KSR has the Big Blue Nation covered.
This four-star recruit will be going live on the Rivals YouTube page at 3 p.m. ET. The stream can be found here. Smash that play button.
- 1Breaking
General Manager
Pope explains UK's approach
- 2New
Intel
on Momcilovic and more
- 3Trending
Momcilovic
UK Zooms with top portal player.
- 4Hot
Pope answers more questions
Round 2
- 5
Keith Bogans
is back in Lexington
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Iveon Lewis is the No. 337 overall player in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking. The 6-foot-2 wideout is the No. 7 overall prospect in Virginia. Lewis has made multiple spring semester unofficial visit trips to Lexington. This recruit also has an official visit schedule with Kentucky for the June 19-21 weekend that is scheduled to be the biggest of the summer for Will Stein‘s program. UK and Virginia Tech are the favorites entering the announcement.
“The people and the environment really hit me. It’s a great campus, and they show a lot of love,” Lewis told Rivals. “They’ve been coming hard for a long time. I went there for the first time and loved it.”
The Virginia wideout could become the fifth four-star recruit to join Kentucky’s 2027 class.
Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class
|Player
|Position
|High School
|Ranking
|Jake Nawrot
|QB (6-4, 190)
|Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey
|4-star (No. 60 overall)
|Marquis Bryant
|S (5-11, 185)
|Rolesville (N.C.) High
|4-star (No. 283 overall)
|Elijah Brown
|iDL (6-1, 290)
|Prattville (Ala.) High
|4-star (No. 295 overall)
|Tristin Hughes
|S (6-1, 190)
|Rocky River (Ohio) High
|4-star (No. 377 overall)
|Larron Westmoreland
|S (6-5, 180)
|Jeffersontown (Ky.) High
|High 3-star (No. 434 overall)
|Antwoine Higgins Jr.
|EDGE (6-2, 230)
|Cincinnati (Ohio) Princeton
|High 3-star (No. 464 overall)
|Tank Proctor
|TE (6-5, 220)
|Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage
|High 3-star (No. 552 overall)
|Bryian Duncan Jr.
|ATH (5-9, 160)
|Cairo (Ga.) High
|High 3-star (No. 554 overall)
|Ty Ashley
|LB (6-2, 200)
|Owensboro (Ky.) High
|High 3-star (No. 555 overall)
|Brady Hull
|iOL (6-1, 285)
|Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County
|High 3-star (No. 590 overall)
|Matthias Burrell
|iOL (6-4, 320)
|Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln
|3-star (No. 654 overall)
|Miguel Wilson
|CB (5-10, 170)
|Mobile (Ala.) Vigor
|3-star (No. 659 overall)
|Conrad Hart
|TE (6-5, 235)
|Lexington (Ky.) Christian Academy
|3-star (No. 1,050 overall)
Discuss This Article
Comments have moved.
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.
KSBoard