Kentucky WR Recruiting Board: What's next after Cats land Iveon Lewis

Bryian Duncan Jr. was a hybird addition to Kentucky’s recruiting class but the program has been searching for a first true wide receiver commit. That search ended on Saturday afternoon when four-star wideout Iveon Lewis picked the Wildcats over Virginia Tech, Maryland, South Carolina, and others. UK has landed one of their biggest targets at wide receiver.

The work is not over yet.

After signing four high school wide receiver prospects in the 2026 cycle, the Wildcats are looking to load up at the position again. Adding a potential boundary receiver in Lewis was a big get, but there is some more work to be done at the position.

This is where Kentucky currently sits with the targets on the board currently at wide receiver. A big summer awaits. UK’s recruiting work at this position is not done yet.

Kentucky Big Board: Wide Receiver

Tyler Fryman (4-star | No. 189 overall): It’s looking likely that the in-state wideout will wait until the summer to make a final decision, but Kentucky sits in a good spot with the Louisville baseball commit. UK has made Fryman a priority target. The Cats will continue their aggressive push in this recruitment over the summer.

Jabari Watkins (4-star | No. 281 overall): Kentucky was named a finalist for the former Nebraska commit in April, but an official visit needs to be scheduled. Louisville, Florida State, and Arkansas are each making a big push for this Peach State wideout.

Ty Johnson (4-star | No. 339 overall): The Irvine (Calif.) Lutheran wideout took a multi-day unofficial visit to Kentucky in April. UCLA (May 15-17) gets the first official visit next weekend. Arizona is also a major contender. UK has an official visit locked in for the June 12-14 weekend.

Austin Coles (High 3-star | No. 583 overall): The Illinois native who has relocated to South Florida for his final season of college football has a Kentucky official visit locked in for the June 5-7 weekend. UK is currently considered the favorite but Coles also took spring practice visits to Virginia Tech, Clemson, and Kansas State.

Aden Starling (3-star | No. 644 overall): This Greater Houston native backed out of his Georgia commitment this week and quickly locked in a Fourth of July commitment date. Arkansas, Ole Miss, and Kentucky all have summer official visits locked in with Starling.

Brody Knowles (3-star | No. 677 overall): This Texas receiver completed an offficial visit to Illinois last month. Kentucky wide receivers coach Joe Price III was just in to see Knowles for the second time last week. UK, TCU, and Arkansas all have June official visits scheduled. The Horned Frogs have hosted the in-state target for multiple unofficial visits.

Wesley Winn (3-star | No. 851 overall): The South Florida wideout decommitted from Boston College this week after a recent unofficial visit to Minnesota. Kentucky hosted Winn for a junior day visit back in January.

Julian Cromartie (3-star | No. 951 overall): The Texas wideout wrapped up an official visit to Kansas last weekend. Arkansas, Clemson, and Kentucky are all scheduled to receive official visits later this summer. Cromartie is one of numerous wideout targets UK currently sits in good position with.