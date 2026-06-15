J Batt believes football success is critical for any major athletic department

Kentucky has a new leader for the athletic department. Michigan State athletic director J Batt officially became the athletics director and CEO of Champions Blue, LLC. on Monday morning. A new era in Lexington is off and running. We already know what the 44-year-old is bringing to the table.

The North Carolina alum is considered one of the best fundraisers in college athletics. Batt has worked directly with booster groups at East Carolina and Maryland along as being involved with capital projects and major fundraising initiatives at Alabama, Georgia Tech, and Michigan State. The long-time administrator checks the financial box that Kentucky was looking to address for this new era. He also brings another strong belief to the table.

Football must be prioritized. Football must be good for everything else to succeed.

“It’s imperative that we support all our sports, but do not be confused. Every athletics department competing at the highest level must be successful in football,” Batt said during his introductory press conference at Michigan State last summer. “So, Coach (Tom) Izzo and I have already talked. Coach is the biggest supporter of our football program there is. We’ll do everything we possibly can to dive in. Help Coach (Jonathan) Smith and continue to drive excellence and support you in all you need. While continuing to provide championship level resources for all of our programs.”

J Batt was just had a university with sky-high expectations in men’s basketball but the Spartans needed football to be successful. It will be no different at Kentucky. There are certain things that must be done to make sure that Mark Pope‘s program can reach the elite status that everyone wants them at, but football cannot be forgotten about. Will Stein‘s program will also need to eat first and must be resourced so that the rest of the department has a legitimate chance to thrive.

The rev-share era has changed the outlook for many. Even Indiana is winning a national championship in football and the Big Ten has finally snapped their long losing streak in men’s basketball. Anything is possible in any sport as long as you are in the Big Ten or SEC, but football has to be resourced in this era. Batt seems committed to making sure that Stein has the resources he needs to succeed.