Why Kentucky could be on hook for J Batt's full $5 million Michigan State buyout

A new era of Kentucky athletics got started when J Batt was named as Mitch Barnhart‘s replacement but nothing comes for free. After a discount seemed possible, UK could now be forced to pay the administrator’s full buyout.

After originally accepting a job offer at Clemson, Michigan State’s president seems to have changed his mind. Spartan Tailgate’s Justin Thind reported on Monday that Kevin Guskiewicz is staying put in East Lansing. The administrator has a agreed to a new five-year contract worth $1 million per year.

Exclusive: I’m told #MichiganState is set to retain university president Kevin Guskiewicz, per sources.



In a major twist, he will sign a 5-year extension worth $1M/year at MSU – less than what he had recently accepted at Clemson.



I’m also hearing MSU does not wish to retain AD… pic.twitter.com/k1HEuYGu5x — Justin Thind (@JustinThind) July 6, 2026

Thind also reports that Michigan State had no interest retaining Batt after he agreed to a six-year deal with the University of Kentucky worth nearly $18 million. Long-time Michigan State head men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo played a role in the new contract for Guskiewicz. The legendary figure had some strong words after news broke that Batt was leaving the Big Ten for the SEC.

“I’ve had it. This is self-inflicted. We just lost the best president that had ever been here … and there’s other dominoes that get affected when things go wrong like that. I’m very upset about it. I’m sick of it,” Izzo said.

“And I’ll go into why when I decide to say something in the near future. I’m not going to do it right now but I think 600,000 living alums better start rallying together. If there was ever a time that we need to rally together it’s now. And that’s all 600,000. It ain’t Tom Izzo. I’m not an alum. I’m like Greg Williams. I’m a very invested stakeholder. But the alums better stand up. That’s what I’m saying. I’m going to ask the alums to stand up because what happened with our president is ridiculous. And he said it. You know the reasons. And I’m ashamed. I’m disgusted. But we’ll see what the Spartan nation feels. Spartan nation better stand up.”

Michigan State has avoided quite the mess. Now they could get financially compensated for it after handing out a new contract to their university president. Kentucky will need to send a buyout check to East Lansing after hiring away Batt to be the new athletics director and CEO of Champions Blue, LLC. in Lexington. The original $5 million buyout in Batt’s contract was cut in half to $2.5 million due to a contract clause after Michigan State president Kevin Guskiewicz announced that he would be leaving for the same role at Clemson. That seems off the table now. The athletic director’s contract with Michigan State ran through June 2031.

UK will be paying another buyout after paying BYU $6 million to hire Mark Pope and agreeing to pay Mark Stoops over $37 million five-plus years in a negotiated settlement. The university could be on the hook for the full $5 million after it looked like a different number would need to be paid when Batt was officially hired.