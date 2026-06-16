J Batt's Michigan State buyout recently dropped from $5 million to $2.5 million

There is a talent drain going on in the administration offices at Michigan State University. Tom Izzo and others are not happy about it but the Spartans will be compensated for these moves but not as much as expected.

Kentucky will need to send a buyout check to East Lansing after hiring away J Batt to be the new athletics director and CEO of Champions Blue, LLC. in Lexington. The original $5 million buyout in Batt’s contract was cut in half to $2.5 million due to a contract clause after Michigan State president Kevin Guskiewicz announced that he would be leaving for the same role at Clemson. The athletic director’s contract with Michigan State ran through June 2031. Batt ultimately followed Guskiewicz and decided to depart Michigan State. UK will be paying another buyout after paying BYU $6 million to hire Mark Pope and agreeing to pay Mark Stoops over $37 million five-plus years in a negotiated settlement.

As the university enters a new era, leadership wants to spike revenue. J Batt has built a strong reputation in fundraising. The former administrator at Maryland, East Carolina, Alabama, Georgia Tech, and Michigan State has run capital projects and set fundraising records at just about every spot during his career. Kentucky wants him to do the same in the Bluegrass.

“Winning championships remains critically important — but, so too, is the financial and commercial acumen to generate more revenue, manage expenses more tightly and align even more with our institutional mission to advance the state,” Capilouto said prior to the Batt hire.

Michigan State was dealing with quite a bit of drama with their university board and the selection process. Kentucky doesn’t have those problems, but does need an increase in revenue, and has some of their own capital projects that need to get done. The hope is that J Batt can give all of those a shot in the arm and complete them with efficiency so that paying this latest buyout looks more like an investment for the university.

A new era has started but nothing in this college sports industry comes without a price tag in the current climate.