J Batt contract details are out -- and Kentucky's new AD got PAID!

It was not a cheap hire for the University of Kentucky, poaching new athletic director J Batt from the same role at Michigan State. Mitch Barnhart earned $1.425 million in his final year in Lexington, but the department’s next leader will be making nearly double that in year one, followed by $150K raises for the remainder of his six-year deal.

Batt will average $3 million annually, making him one of the highest-paid ADs in college sports, starting with a total of $2,600,000 in 2026-27 — $400K in base salary, $2.2M in supplemental compensation.

This is the per-year breakdown, according to his official contract with UK Athletics:

2026 – $2.6 million

2027 – $2.75 million

2028 – $2.9 million

2029 – $3.05 million

2030 – $3.2 million

2031 – $3.35 million

UK will also pay his buyout with MSU, which sits at $2.5 million after dropping from $5 million following President Kevin Guskiewicz’s departure to Clemson for the same position.

Only four ADs made more than $2 million last year, according to Sportico, including Penn State’s Patrick Kraft ($3.15M), Ohio State’s Gene Smith ($2.5M), Texas’s Chris Del Conte ($2.42M) and Texas Tech’s Hocutt ($2.14M).