J Batt's First Day: The To-Do List Waiting For Kentucky's New AD

J Batt’s first day as CEO of Champions Blue, LLC and UK Athletics Director is tomorrow, Tuesday, July 28. That’s four weeks after Mitch Barnhart’s final day due to some uncertainty at Michigan State, Batt’s prior school. Still, tomorrow morning, Batt will walk into his office at the Joe Craft Center to officially clock in as the new head of UK Athletics.

What will Batt find? Unofficially, he’s probably been working ahead on some projects, but here’s a rundown of what could be on his to-do list on Tuesday morning.

Meeting BBN

Batt has already met the media, holding roundtables with local reporters after he took the job in June; however, he’s yet to be introduced to the fanbase. The first sporting events of the 2026-27 season, soccer and volleyball exhibitions, take place a week from Saturday, but there happens to be a great opportunity this week, one Batt won’t even need to leave the building for.

La Familia, Kentucky’s alumni team in The Basketball Tournament, hosts either the Kansas or Wichita State alumni teams in the semifinals at Historic Memorial Coliseum on Wednesday night. UK Athletics is putting on the event, so why not bring Batt out during a timeout? They don’t do ceremonial Ys at TBT, but this would be a good excuse to start. And what better way to get your first taste of BBN than an alumni basketball game that we probably care more about than any other fanbase in the country?

Hopefully, that’s an experience we’ll get to hear about if he comes on KSR the radio show later this week.

Settling in as CEO of Champions Blue LLC

Athletics director isn’t the only part of Batt’s job title. Listed first is “CEO of Champions Blue LLC,” the holding company UK Athletics moved to last summer to better navigate the new world of NIL and rev-share. Batt is familiar with the setup after establishing Spartan Ventures, a similar nonprofit at Michigan State, but he left before it officially launched.

There are differences between the two — Spartan Ventures is focused solely on raising revenue for NIL deals, whereas Champions Blue now employs athletics department employees — however, both provide a lot of flexibility when it comes to fundraising. I imagine that’s what Batt will want to dig into first; his experience at Michigan State will help him hit the ground running on several Champions Blue projects, including…

New seatbacks on the north side of Kroger Field on July 27, 2026 – Photo by Adam Luckett, KSR

Kroger Field upgrades

Kroger Field is in the midst of $25 million in renovations, which are expected to generate $4 million in revenue. Some of those projects, new seatbacks for the upper deck on the north side of the stadium, are complete, or will be by the time football season starts. Maintenance is also underway on the corner end zone suites and elevators, which were opened in 1999. The Joe Craft Football Training Center weight room got a $3 million upgrade this summer too.

Here are all of the Kroger Field projects that the Champions Blue board approved in January. Again, adding premium areas is the focus, as that will help bring in money, not just from football games but concerts and other events. Kroger Field has hosted two concerts, Chris Stapleton in 2022 and Tyler Childers in 2025. Expect more of that as the university looks for ways to use the facility year-round, even the club areas.

North Upper Deck Seatbacks South Upper Deck Seatbacks Loge Club Infill Club Seat Infill New Terrace-Style “Back of Bowl” Seating (flexible, social viewing areas) Scoreboard Patio Clubs (standing-room-only premium space and new sponsorship inventory) West End Zone Field Club (a modern membership-driven experience with year-round potential)

Before you ask, the Kroger Field upgrades also include more Wi-Fi devices to ensure connectivity throughout the stadium.

Entertainment District

The upgrades to Kroger Field pale in comparison to the plans for what’s around it. In April, Champions Blue moved forward with plans for an entertainment district outside the stadium, specifically, the “Cooper Connector” layout, which will replace buildings currently occupied by Bluegrass Community and Technical College on Cooper Drive. The plan also includes the area currently occupied by the Hillary J Boone Tennis Center, which would require the construction of a new tennis facility.

Details on the plan, including an estimated price or funding, haven’t been released, but the district will include multiple restaurants, bars, stores, and even a hotel conference center.

The Cooper Connector proposed entertainment district, via UK Athletics

A project like this won’t be cheap. Michigan State was also working on an entertainment district near its football stadium, so Batt knows what he’s getting into — and the rewards it could reap.

“I certainly spent some time working on what amounts to an entertainment opportunity district, and it sounds like some great work is underway to think about and imagine some of that around Kroger Field in the stadium,” Batt said last month. “Extending game day experience is really, really important. Extending the time that our fans are here in Lexington, really, really important. And so I can’t wait to get to work, can’t wait to look at what’s been done, and it’s really exciting.”

A second district could be in the works just outside Historic Memorial Coliseum. In February, UK bought the property next to Memorial, at the corner of Rose Street and Avenue of Champions, which currently houses Bangkok House, El Mariachi Mexican Restaurant & Cantina, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, and Coliseum Liquors. No immediate plans have been announced for that spot, but clearly, UK is preparing to use it.

Basketball practice facility

One tenant of the entertainment district outside Kroger Field or the space next to Historic Memorial Coliseum: a new basketball practice facility. In September, the UK Board of Trustees approved the predesign phase for a new multi-use facility that would include a men’s basketball practice facility and the UK HealthCare Sports Medicine facility. The men’s team would vacate their spot in the Joe Craft Center, which would open up more space for the women’s basketball, volleyball, gymnastics, and STUNT teams.

Specifics of the practice facility, including location and cost, have yet to be finalized, giving Batt his chance to weigh in on the project, which would be a huge one.

Kentucky Wildcats players warm up during the game on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, at Historic Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Ky. Photo by Crawford Ifland, Kentucky Sports Radio/On3.

Naming Rights

In terms of existing infrastructure, Champions Blue/JMI Sports is already exploring selling naming rights to seven assets, including Memorial Coliseum. According to Jake Most, UK’s director of strategic communications, brand and content, the name “Historic Memorial Coliseum” will likely remain intact, with the corporate sponsor added at the end after “presented by” or “preserved by.”

The other unsold assets that JMI Sports is seeking naming rights deals for: its downtown studio outside Rupp Arena; advertising for the LED screen behind home plate at Kentucky Proud Park; the Longship Club at Kroger Field; UK’s Esports Lounge; advertising for the end zone LED boards at Kroger Field; and sponsors for uniform patches. Speaking of that last one…

Uniform Patches

Starting this season, the NCAA will allow Division I teams to put up to two additional commercial logos on their uniforms during the regular season, no more than four square inches in size. Schools can also sell advertising on football helmets.

Last week, Vanderbilt partnered with SRM Concrete on an all-sports patch for the upcoming season. Michigan State, Batt’s prior school, has a ten-year, $40 million patch deal with MSUFCU (MSU Federal Credit Union). Kansas has a five-year $30 million deal with Ripple, a digital finance firm, to put XRP Cryptocurrency patches on uniforms in every sport. Today, Illinois announced a five-year $30 million deal with Busey Bank for jersey patches across multiple sports. With JMI’s portfolio of clients, I would expect UK to aggressively pursue jersey patches. Easy money.

Coaching contracts

Mitch Barnhart took a lot of heat for coaching contracts over his 24 years at Kentucky. The university will be paying Mark Stoops’ $37.7 million buyout through April 2031. They could be paying John Calipari a similar amount, but Cal decided to leave for Arkansas on his own. Before deciding to retire, Barnhart made sure to get his coaching contracts in order, amending several in 2024 and 2025.

Here is the latest rundown of whose contract expires when. Swimming and diving coach Bret Lundgaard’s contract is up next, on June 30, 2028. Mark Pope’s was set to expire on March 31, 2029, but was automatically extended when his first team made the Sweet 16.

Bret Lundgaard (Swimming and Diving): June 30, 2028

(Swimming and Diving): June 30, 2028 Craig Skinner (Volleyball): June 30, 2029

(Volleyball): June 30, 2029 Rachel Lawson (Softball): June 30, 2029

(Softball): June 30, 2029 Golda Borst (Women’s Golf): June 30, 2029

(Women’s Golf): June 30, 2029 Richard D. Todd (Men’s Golf): June 30, 2029

(Men’s Golf): June 30, 2029 Johan Cedergren (Men’s Soccer): June 30, 2029

(Men’s Soccer): June 30, 2029 Troy Fabiano (Women’s Soccer): June 30, 2029

(Women’s Soccer): June 30, 2029 Lonnie Green (Track & Field): June 30, 2029

(Track & Field): June 30, 2029 Cedric Kauffmann (Men’s Tennis): June 30, 2029

(Men’s Tennis): June 30, 2029 Mark Pope (Men’s Basketball): March 31, 2030

(Men’s Basketball): March 31, 2030 Kenny Brooks (Women’s Basketball): June 30, 2030

(Women’s Basketball): June 30, 2030 Nick Mingione (Baseball): June 30, 2030

(Baseball): June 30, 2030 Shelley Jaudon (Women’s Tennis): June 30, 2030

(Women’s Tennis): June 30, 2030 Timothy Garrison (Gymnastics): June 30, 2030

(Gymnastics): June 30, 2030 Harold Mullins (Rifle): June 30, 2030

(Rifle): June 30, 2030 Will Stein (Football): January 31, 2031

If men’s basketball doesn’t make it to the Sweet 16 this season, Batt could face the first high-profile decision of his tenure. At Georgia Tech, he fired Josh Pastner, and at Michigan State, he fired football coach Jonathan Smith, just five months after taking each job. Hopefully, that’s not something he — or we — have to worry about for a while.

Gameday Experience

Even the smallest upgrades to Kroger Field will enhance the gameday experience, which has been a work in progress over the years. The LED lighting system and ribbon boards that were installed in 2024 have helped. Better wifi will too, and it looks like the videoboards have gotten some upgrades this summer. Will Stein has his own ideas to get Kroger Field rocking, including the Purge siren, a new walkout song, and changes to the Cat Walk. The program even rolled out fan themes for each home game months before the opener so fans can plan accordingly.

I doubt Batt will weigh in on things like the playlist, but he knows how important the gameday experience is for vibes AND revenue.

“The game day experience is essential, right?” Batt told Matt Jones last month. “I’ll take a look at all that as we get here and get to games. The environment at Kroger Field, the environment in Rupp and Memorial, all those certainly are reputationally incredibly good, but take a look at all that. We’ve got a great team here, and what a team that I can’t wait to be a part of.”

The time has come. Best of luck to Batt as he ushers UK Athletics into a new era.