Kentucky Plays Balancing Act While Exploring Jersey Patches

The first thing Kentucky fans learned about J Batt is his reputation in the business as an exceptional fundraiser. A healthy bottom line has become exponentially more important in the bottom-line business of the revenue-sharing era.

Batt was brought to Kentucky to generate more revenue. There’s one big piece of real estate up for sale, and it’s on the front of every Wildcat’s jersey.

Beginning this fall, schools can sell space on up to two patches on every program’s jersey. Every Big 12 program is guaranteed at least $1 million annually from the league’s deal with Monster. That money would be well spent in Lexington, but do you really want a Monster logo on all of your jerseys? Batt is asking those questions as he navigates the space during his first days on the job.

“It’s an asset that we’re going to need to explore,” he told BBN Tonight. “We’re continuing to work toward some of those things. It’s really important though, as we work on them, anything that touches the Kentucky jersey, it’s really important we get it right. Working on and making sure that the brand matches who we are, our history, our tradition, is really important.”

This will not be Batt’s first rodeo. He put together a deal in East Lansing for Michigan State University Federal Credit Union to feature its logo on the jerseys of all 23 varsity sports. The 10-year deal is one of the lengthiest unveiled so far, worth in the neighborhood of $40 million total.

Kentucky has to find the right partner at the right price. The end goal is ultimately to beef up the Champions Blue bottom-line, but in doing so, strengthening all of the programs across UK Athletics.

“As we go forward, a lot of the revenue generation, jersey patches being an example of that, is going to continue to be at the forefront, not just for the sake of generating revenue, but building off the tradition of championship excellence,” Batt said.

“I think that’s really important — making that connection. We’re not going to generate revenue just for the sake of generating revenue. At the end of the day, continued investment, innovation, creating and taking advantage of new opportunities, are for the goal of building off that championship excellence standard that’s already been built by Mitch and his team for so many years.”

[Hear more from J Batt on Thursday’s Edition of KSR]

Notable College Deals for Jersey Patches