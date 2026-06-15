LIVE: KSR reacts to J Batt being named Kentucky's new Athletic Director

Kentucky has its new athletic director. Jason “J” Batt has been named Chief Executive Officer of Champions Blue LLC and UK Athletics Director. Batt first came onto the radar on Saturday. His deal is reportedly for six years.

Batt has been the AD at Michigan State since 2025; before that, he held the same role at Georgia Tech (2022-25), and prior to that, he was the deputy AD for Greg Byrne, a Mitch Barnhart protege, at Alabama. That may seem like a lot of moving around, but Batt is a rising star in the AD world, with a strong reputation for fundraising. Since taking the job in East Lansing, Batt launched Spartan Ventures, which sounds very similar to Champions Blue, the holding company UK Athletics moved to last summer.

Kentucky is clearly thinking toward the future with this hire. What does it mean for the school? The KSR crew is ready to rapidly react.

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