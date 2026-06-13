Kentucky is targeting Michigan State's J Batt to be next athletic director

Kentucky’s search for a new athletic director could be coming to a close. A candidate with extensive power conference experience has emerged.

Michigan State director of athletics J Batt has emerged as Kentucky’s top candidate, according to Yahoo’s Ross Dellenger. The long search for a new athletic administration leader could be ending soon.

Kentucky has zeroed in on Michigan State’s J Batt in its search for an athletic director, sources tell @YahooSports. — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) June 13, 2026

The 44-year-old is a Virginia native who went to school at the University of North Carolina. Batt started his administrator career there before stops at William and Mary, James Madison, Maryland, and East Carolina. Batt then became the deputy athletic director at Alabama where he worked under Greg Byrne. Byrne is a former Kentucky administrator who worked under Mitch Barnhart from 2002-05.

In 2022, Georgia Tech hired J Batt to replace Todd Stansbury. Bat was in charge when the Yellow Jackets took the interim tag of head coach Brent Key and also ran the search to hire men’s basketball head coach Damon Stoudamire who was just fired. Batt then left for Michigan State where he spent just one school year. The athletic director ran the football search that hired Pat Fitzgerald. Now he could be leaving to return to the SEC.

Kentucky appears ready to a hire an athletic administration lifer who has spent time in the SEC and has banked multiple years on running a power conference athletic department.

J Batt’s work history

Want more Kentucky coverage? Join KSR+

KSR has been delivering UK Sports news in the most ridiculous manner for almost two decades. Now, you can get even more coverage of the Cats with KSR+.

Now is the perfect time to join our online community. Subscribe now for premium articles, in-depth scouting reports, inside intel, bonus recruiting coverage, and access to KSBoard and House of Blue, the most vibrant message board communities in BBN.

JOIN HERE