J Batt Leaves Michigan State Amid Administrative Upheaval

J Batt will serve as the next UK athletics director and CEO of Champions Blue LLC. When we first learned that Kentucky was targeting Batt, there was a scramble to learn more information. The very first thing at the top of his resume: This will be Batt’s third different Power Conference athletic director job in four years.

That feels like a red flag. Why would someone be so eager to move around so much? Well, there’s a reason why Batt is leaving Michigan State for Kentucky after only one year in East Lansing.

Michigan State is a mess.

President Kevin Guskiewicz stepped down to accept the same position at Clemson. He left Michigan State after only two years on the job. This wasn’t a clean-cut departure. Michigan State Board of Trustees Chair Brianna Scott went to the press, accusing three members of the board of essentially sabotaging the school.

“It honestly is going to force us to confront a really painful reality that we can no longer afford to sweep under the rug,” Scott told The State News. “The decision that he made is the direct result of an unsustainable environment created by the unfettered and disruptive behaviors of three of my colleagues on the board. These individuals routinely use their positions of public trust, not to govern, but as weapons against our administrators and our presidents.”

“There’s only so much we can do. We can’t remove trustees, right? But what we can do, we were willing to do.”

The board tried to convince the president to stay by nearly doubling his salary and changing the board’s code of conduct, but it did not address the “systemic dysfunction” within Michigan State’s board of trustees.

Guskiewicz accepted the Clemson job two weeks ago. News that J Batt was leaving Michigan State for Kentucky broke right around the same time the Spartans athletic department was unveiling jersey patches for its athletic programs. Tom Izzo attended the event and the long-time men’s basketball coach was clearly irritated by the upheaval.

“I can’t stand what’s going on,” Izzo told the Detroit Free Press. “I’m not going to over-talk about it now, but I am in the very near future. I’ve had it. It’s self-inflicted. We’ve just lost the best president that may have ever been here, one of the best. There’s other dominoes that get affected when things go wrong like that. I’m very upset about it. I’m sick of it… I’m going to ask the alums to stand up, because what happened with our president was ridiculous. He said it, we know the reasons, and I’m ashamed, I’m disgusted. Hurt.”

Strong words from Tom Izzo about the current state of MSU. pic.twitter.com/TBLqyGSYdx — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) June 15, 2026

The board of trustees created what President Kevin Guskiewicz described as an “unsustainable situation.” It appears that J Batt was wise enough to see the writing on the wall at Michigan State and jump at the opportunity to take the reins at Kentucky.