J Batt meets with Mark Pope and the new Wildcats: 'This is an elite place with an elite standard'

New Kentucky AD J Batt is known as one of the best fundraisers in all of college sports — a necessity in the NIL era. That’s music to Mark Pope and the basketball program’s ears, needing money to help build the best rosters in the sport year in and year out.

In a face-to-face meeting with the Wildcats today, Batt made it clear that he was brought in to provide those resources and they’d never have to question whether they had enough to maintain an ‘elite standard.’

No civil wars between departments or petty spats with coaches — the UK AD and Champions Blue CEO is now their biggest fan.

“Thanks so much for having me. I just want you to know, I’m gonna be your biggest fan, OK? I’m gonna do everything to work with (our donors) to give you everything you need to be successful,” Batt told the Wildcats. “I think the goal is pretty clear here. This is an elite place with an elite standard. You guys are elite and I look forward to helping provide those resources to keep it going.”

It won’t just be money, either. Batt will also be available and active, willing to work and go to bat for his guys. If something is needed, you don’t even have to knock.

Just walk right in and ask.

“Anything you need from me, my door is always open,” he continued. “I’m going to be here, I’m gonna be right here with you, shoulder-to-shoulder, working every day. Appreciate you, looking forward to kicking some tail.”

Take a look at their meeting, one that included none other than Joe Craft — the Wildcats’ top booster:

Elite place with an elite standard 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ugRmgOTRRa — Kentucky Athletics (@UKAthletics) June 17, 2026

We like that the standard has been set under new leadership, going into a crucial third season for Pope.

Kentucky needs to win at the highest level and do it quickly. We’ll see if this roster’s got what it takes — maybe Batt can share some practice scoop at his next media appearance?