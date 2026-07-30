J Batt opens up on Kentucky basketball trajectory under Mark Pope, need for a GM

New CEO of Champions Blue LLC and UK Athletics Director J Batt got his first in-person look at the passion of Big Blue Nation on Wednesday when he sat courtside — next to Joe and Kelly Craft, mind you — for La Familia’s win over JHX Hoops in The Basketball Tournament. Historic Memorial Coliseum was rocking, filled nearly to the top for a summer alumni event with $2 million on the line.

It was the appetizer for the basketball entree he signed up to oversee, coming in at a polarizing time with the fanbase desperate for the program’s first Final Four in a dozen years, entering Mark Pope‘s third season in Lexington.

“BBN’s been exactly what I had hoped and what it’s been billed to be so far,” Batt said in a sitdown with KSR on Thursday.

TBT is fun with money on the line, but that passion worked in the opposite direction this past season for Kentucky basketball, no moment more eye-opening than a sea of blue showering the Wildcats with boos in Nashville as their beloved program got run off the floor by Gonzaga. It was a 35-point demolition that left fans genuinely concerned about the program’s trajectory under Pope.

Now, Kentucky recovered to make the NCAA Tournament and advanced to the Round of 32 despite injuries that decimated the roster. The Wildcats made the most of a crappy all-around situation, for lack of a better word, but when Pope says he understands the assignment of hanging banners in Lexington, it’s objective to say they failed in that pursuit in 2025-26.

Are we starting fresh in 2026-27 with an upgraded roster under new leadership at the very top, leaving the past behind? Or is Batt keeping a very close eye on how things unfold this time around before committing to a long-term partnership with Pope? Again, it wasn’t his hire, so it’s fair to ask about his view of the direction.

In short, he’s a Pope supporter and believes in this current roster, but Batt also never wants that gold standard to become silver, bronze or aluminum.

“I think part of it is — so, we talk about the same things, right? History? Tremendous. Standard of excellence? Tremendous. Big Blue Nation behind basketball? Tremendous,” Batt said. “And I think Mark’s got a great team on the floor. I’ve been to a few practices. We’ll say that I like the fact that he’s evaluating talent every day, not me. But I think we’re in a great spot to have that success.

“And, listen, I think Mark was on with you guys, where he said he understands the mission. He’s not going to shy away from the fact that the standard is the standard for Kentucky basketball. Mark knows that. And I also have that same standard, right? Like we need to be there.”

Part of that includes roster construction, especially in the NIL era with tens of millions of dollars being thrown around. On3 reported just last week that Kentucky’s Milan Momcilovic — among other college basketball players — would make more money than LeBron freaking James will for the Philadelphia 76ers this season. That $22 million number was one last year’s Wildcats could never escape.

Pope hired Keegan Brown this offseason to help build the team entering year three and named him director of roster management. Fans called for an official general manager title, and that was the Kentucky coach’s pivot.

Football under Will Stein, however, not only hired a GM, but also an assistant general manager, among other support staff roles. That’s seen a dramatic shift this week alone, with Pat Biondo unexpectedly stepping down as GM and assistant GM Pete Nochta earning the permanent promotion, but the point remains that Stein has not been shy about welcoming any and all help in his push to help the Wildcats reach national prominence.

Does Batt expect something similar in basketball, stressing to Pope that more is necessary in today’s Wild, Wild West? He’s going to talk with all of his head coaches about strategy and navigating a crazy time in college athletics.

“I’ll tell you this: it’s high on my list to dig into our player management strategy broadly,” Batt said. “I think part of what you look at is we’ve made this evolution in college sports from where that was never a part of the equation at all to today, where — we’ll call it broadly player management. It’s super important. There is delta to be had there. There is margin of excellence to be had by investing in that space.

“So, listen, I’m going to get with Mark. I’ve gotten with Will (Stein). We’re gonna get with Kenny (Brooks). We know — listen, there is NIL and revenue share across a bunch of different sports, and so adding capability, expertise, value around player management at the department level is important.”

No demands or lines drawn in the sand, but undoubtedly some conversations to be had about what the future looks like for the Wildcats in Lexington.