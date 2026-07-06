J Batt reinforces commitment to Kentucky following MSU president twist

The University of Kentucky will not have the rug pulled out from under the athletics department by a last-minute shift at the top following Mitch Barnhart‘s departure — J Batt isn’t going anywhere.

Batt’s initial departure from the Spartans came on the heels of Michigan State president Kevin Guskiewicz’s agreed-upon move to Clemson for the same position worth $1.2 million per year over five years. On Monday, the university’s 16th president backed out of his deal with the Tigers “for personal reasons” and has decided to return to East Lansing on a new five-year, $5 million contract at MSU.

The Clemson University Board of Trustees was notified today (7/6/26) that Kevin Guskiewicz has chosen to remain at Michigan State University for personal reasons. The national search had a robust pool of candidates, and the Board will be meeting soon to determine next steps. — Clemson University (@ClemsonUniv) July 6, 2026

Up to this point, Batt had not yet resigned as AD at Michigan State and his start date at Kentucky remained up in the air. Could Guskiewicz’s pivot mean the same for Batt? That answer is no, as UK president Eli Capilouto confirmed early Monday evening.

“J Batt and I spoke this afternoon and he has reinforced his commitment to UK and his excitement about joining the Big Blue Nation as soon as possible,” Capilouto said in a statement to On3’s Ross Dellenger. “We are working quickly to finalize his start date and his family is eager to join our community as well. We are excited about J and his family joining us soon.

“We look forward to J hitting the ground running as CEO of Champions Blue and Athletics Director at the University of Kentucky.”

Justin Thind of Spartan Tailgate reported that “Michigan State does not wish for outgoing athletic director J Batt to return” after he agreed to a six-year, nearly $18 million deal at UK.

There is a catch to Guskiewicz’s return and Batt’s ongoing status as the active AD at MSU, however, despite his public departure to Lexington: Kentucky is now on the hook for his full buyout.

Capilouto and the Wildcats have MSU head basketball coach Tom Izzo to thank for the extra $2.5 million sent back to East Lansing, as the legendary figure was crucial in convincing Guskiewicz to change his mind and push the Spartans toward a new contract.

“I’ve had it. This is self-inflicted. We just lost the best president that had ever been here … and there’s other dominoes that get affected when things go wrong like that. I’m very upset about it. I’m sick of it,” Izzo said at the time of his departure. “… What happened with our president is ridiculous. And he said it. You know the reasons. And I’m ashamed. I’m disgusted. But we’ll see what the Spartan Nation feels. Spartan Nation better stand up.”

The full buyout is a hit, but at least Batt is moving forward with his original decision to take over as the new CEO of Champions Blue and Athletics Director at the University of Kentucky.

Now we just need to get him on campus and start making some money to help pay for all of these buyouts and new contracts.