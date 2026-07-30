J Batt vows to keep Kentucky's secondary sports: 'I'll do everything I possibly can'

Football and men’s basketball are the breadwinners at the University of Kentucky, but there are 22 total varsity sports on campus, from rifle to track and field and men’s and women’s tennis, soccer, and volleyball; keeping all of those in action in the NIL/revenue-sharing era is no small feat. Schools across the country have been forced to cut some secondary sports to make ends meet, something J Batt witnessed firsthand when he worked at Maryland (2009-13). Now the athletic director at Kentucky, Batt vowed to do whatever it takes to keep every sport running.

“Keep all the sports for sure. I’ve got a history of, when I was at the University of Maryland, we cut seven sports. Worst day I’ve ever had in college athletics. I will do everything I possibly can, and don’t see a world in which that changes.”

Kentucky’s secondary sports took a huge step forward during Mitch Barnhart’s 24-year tenure as athletic director. Batt indirectly gave his predecessor a shoutout for Kentucky’s “broad-based success,” which has added to the school’s “championship standard of excellence.” To keep that going, Batt plans to use every resource possible, from football to basketball, and even the venues they play in.

“My goal would be to keep that, but in order to do that, we have to be hyper-focused on driving ROI back to the department, not just for the sake of — we talked about some things I’ve done in the past to drive revenue. That will be a focus of mine certainly, but not simply just to drive revenue; you’re gonna work with our tools, right? This big stadium we’re sitting in, you can drive revenue here. Rupp, Memorial, there’s the ability to drive revenue, but not just to do it, but to do it to spread and build.”

One possibility is concerts; UK has hosted two at Kroger Field: Chris Stapleton in 2022 and Tyler Childers in 2025. The stadium is currently undergoing $25 million worth of upgrades to premium areas to help generate revenue, not just during home games, but for other events. Maybe Kentucky can get in on the Savannah Banana craze that has swept the nation, selling out college and pro stadiums. Every bit of money will help keep Kentucky’s secondary sports thriving.

“I was with [Coach Mingione] this morning,” Batt said. “Listen, like top 10 in the country, eighth in the SEC. It’s a tough neighborhood, but doggone it! We can continue to have success in places like that. Volleyball, I was with Craig [Skinner] this morning as well. What an incredible program he’s built. What now? It’s going to continue to take more, but we’re in a really good spot for it.

“So yes, we can do it, and we plan on it. We’ll have to keep pushing it. BBN is going to have to step in there with us, which I know they will. But it’s very doable.”

Love to hear it. Speaking of volleyball, Craig Skinner’s squad was just picked to win the SEC for the tenth season in a row and hosts their first exhibition a week from Saturday. Sports are almost here, folks.

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