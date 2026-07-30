J Batt Wants The Best Kentucky Games at Home in Front of Kentucky Fans

Kentucky’s 2026-27 SEC basketball schedule was unveiled earlier this week. Season-ticket holders learned that this year’s Rupp Arena slate is light on marquee matchups: Louisville, Tennessee, Alabama, and Arkansas. New athletic director J Batt does not want this to be the norm for the Wildcats, in either football or men’s basketball.

The biggest names on the UK schedule are away from Lexington. Kentucky will play Indiana at Lucas Oil Stadium, North Carolina at Madison Square Garden, and Kansas at the United Center. Batt believes there is value to be included in major TV properties.

“We’re really fortunate that this is a national brand, and that we participate in some one-off games,” he told KSR on Thursday morning. “We’re playing UNC in New York, or we’re in the Champions Classic. That is a, in some ways, that’s a privilege. That really helps us nationally from our brand perspective. So we’re going to have to figure out how to continue to maintain that.”

Building a national brand is important, but not as important as putting butts in seats. Batt shared a philosophy that will apply in many situations across multiple sports.

“I want our best content in front of our fans in our venues,” Batt told KSR.

In the NIL and revenue-sharing era, athletic departments are asking more from fans than ever before. Batt believes those fans must be rewarded.

“We’re in the football stadium. We spent a lot of dollars in here to renovate suites, which you’ve seen. We’ve got plans on the deck that I’m going to look at here shortly around adding some additional spaces in the stadium going forward. Part of that is if we’re going to ask people to step forward, take on new premium seats, give generously, etc. they want great content in the building, and so that’ll be something we’ll work on.”

Batt did not make any direct promises, although he did confirm there are zero conversations to end the Governor’s Cup series with Louisville.

The new athletic director arrives at Kentucky with a reputation as an outstanding fundraiser and revenue-generator. Kroger Field is the most valuable asset on campus. It’s hard to generate revenue if there are empty seats at Rupp Arena. Batt’s goal is to make every one of those opportunities to watch the Wildcats worthwhile.

“Philosophically, I like us to have our best content, or some of our best content, in front of our home fans. We’re going to ask BBN to step up and do more. We got to continue to deliver value for them in our buildings,” said Batt.