"J-Town Goose Wrangler" Terrorizes Louisville Porches

There’s a wild goose chase underway in Kentucky. A crime spree is unfolding in the city of Louisville, confounding local authorities who are in pursuit of the J-Town Goose Wrangler.

No, this is not a joke. People are taking this very seriously, including the graphics department at WAVE-3.

“It was all fun and games until Sunday morning, Kinser noticed that Sir Waddleson Honkington was missing.”

Serious journalism is required to bring justice to the community of Jeffersontown. The middle-class neighborhood, known by locals simply as J-Town, is catching the Porch Geese fever. The lawn decor was popularized in the 1980s, and like all things, is making a comeback as homeowners bring a little flair to the front of their homes by adding seasonal attire to their concrete animals.

An anti-avian ne’er-do-well has different plans for the playful porch pieces. The Jeffersontown Police Department shared a video of a suspect sneaking onto someone’s property. “The (J-Town Goose Wrangler) should be at the gym at 1 am instead of targeting innocent geese. A person is heard yelling the name Brian from the stealth-like diesel truck,” J-Town PD said.

The criminal is now being described as the J-Town Goose Wrangler. This is not a one-off. Over the weekend, there were at least four reported incidents of porch geese ripped from the porches of family homes. WDRB reports that the number is actually closer to seven. The station also received another video where two innocent geese, Opal and Pearl, were taken from a front porch in the middle of the night.

There’s more than one goose on the loose. Police do not have any leads on the J-Town Goose Wrangler. If you have any information, call the J-Town police at 502-267-0503. In the meantime, hide your geese, because there’s a wrangler on the loose.

