Jack Givens Diagnoses a Big Problem for Kentucky: "It Starts in Practice"

Even though we’ve seen it before from this Kentucky basketball team, the 25-point loss at Vanderbilt shellshocked Big Blue Nation. It’s not just that the game got away from them in Nashville. Kentucky was dominated from start to finish.

So what happened? What’s wrong with this team?

After watching the game from the floor, Jack “Goose” Givens has some thoughts. The 1978 National Champion and UK Hall of Famer let it rip while chatting with his fellow UK radio broadcaster on Thursday’s edition of The Leach Report.

“After that one, you’d think you’d have to kinda map out a whole new gameplan, but the fact of the matter is, it starts in practice. It really does,” Givens said.

“This team is interesting because I kinda thought we had gotten past the getting blown out stage of the season. I thought we had advanced past that. But this team is just young enough to think that when that horn sounds, and you look up, and there’s 20 minutes on the clock, and the game is starting, this team is just young enough to think, ‘Okay, it’s game time. Let’s go play.’ It just simply doesn’t work that way.”

Kentucky was riding high on a five-game winning streak ahead of the road trip to Vanderbilt. Confidence should not have been in short supply. Maybe the Cats had too much confidence.

“Players have to be very intentional about getting themselves ready to play. They have to be intentional, but that starts in practice two, three days before the game. You set the pace in practice as to how you’re gonna play,” said Givens.

After watching the Wildcats warm-up, Goose knew that team was going to be in for a long night.

“If you think you’re good enough to turn it on at game time, and sometimes this team looks like it. And I can tell by watching them in warm-ups. That’s why we get there early, to see what the guys are doing, how they’re approaching it. Sometimes I can tell. They’re just not as sharp as they need to be to beat a Vandy team that’s really, really good.”

It’s clear that Givens was not the only one seeing it. Mark Pope said on Thursday that he’s making adjustments to the way the team practices to ensure his team is more prepared to play.

“We’re trying crazy stuff in practice right now, trying to shore up some things,” Pope said. “We’re gonna have a different format to practice than we ever have before, just because we’re trying to address our current needs right now.”

Kentucky will be simulating more in-game situations to try to keep the players focused in practice, so that when the ball is tipped, they’re locked in. Hopefully, a few changes can make a big difference for Kentucky in SEC play.

“I’m sorry I’m up on my pulpit, but that’s where it starts. It starts in practice,” Givens apologized. “You have to think about every game in every practice situation, every layup drill that you do, you have to learn.”