Smith Twins will rejoin Vince Marrow at Louisville

Long-time Kentucky assistant Vince Marrow has his fingerprints all over Louisville’s roster-building as Jeff Brohm‘s de facto general manager. It’s not a surprise to see the Cardinals all over for Kentucky players or commits. Kentucky transfer DJ Waller Jr. and former Kentucky commit Marquise Davis were both added to the UofL roster earlier this week. Two others have followed.

Twin brother Jacob Smith and Jerod Smith II committed to Louisville on Tuesday. There will now be three former Kentucky players — and Marrow recruiting targets — on Brohm’s roster.

Kentucky redshirt freshman Jacob Smith (@jjls_14) is transferring to Louisville, his rep @cjrecruiting tells @CBSSports.



The 6-4, 242-pound OLB has appeared in 7 career games. Was the a 4-star recruit and the No. 214 overall player in the 2024 class.https://t.co/7k14znlljb pic.twitter.com/XxsOyhO8Fe — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 7, 2026

Jacob Smith will be a redshirt sophomore with three years of eligibility remaining in 2026. The outside linebacker dealt with a variety of injuries during his time at Kentucky and did not play one defensive snaps as a redshirt freshman in 2025. Jerod Smith II will be a junior with two years of eligibility remaining in 2026. The defensive lineman played in 12 games (54 snaps) as a true freshman with seven tackles. Jerod Smith II had a much bigger role as a sophomore when he played 283 snaps and finished the season with 27 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, and 10 pressures.

The expectation was that Louisville would have a lot of Kentucky flavor moving forward with Marrow heavily involved with the recruiting department. That is playing out in the transfer portal.

The transfer portal is open for business. So far, we know of 17 Kentucky football players who will be looking for a new place to play college football this offseason. The portal window officially closes Jan. 16.

LB Landyn Watson (Committed to Kansas on Jan. 4)

EDGE Steven Soles Jr.

QB Stone Saunders

WR David Washington Jr.

WR Preston Bowman

DT Austin Ramsey (Committed to Kansas State on Jan. 6)

WR Troy Stellato

EDGE Javeon Campbell

CB DJ Waller Jr. (Committed to Louisville on Jan. 3)

EDGE Jacob Smith (Committed to Louisville on Jan. 6)

DL Jerod Smith II (Committed to Louisville on Jan. 6)

QB Cutter Boley (Committed to Arizona State on Jan. 3)

WR Montavin Quisenberry

RB Dante Dowdell

S Cam Dooley

RB Jamarion Wilcox

