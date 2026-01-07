Smith Twins will rejoin Vince Marrow at Louisville
Long-time Kentucky assistant Vince Marrow has his fingerprints all over Louisville’s roster-building as Jeff Brohm‘s de facto general manager. It’s not a surprise to see the Cardinals all over for Kentucky players or commits. Kentucky transfer DJ Waller Jr. and former Kentucky commit Marquise Davis were both added to the UofL roster earlier this week. Two others have followed.
Twin brother Jacob Smith and Jerod Smith II committed to Louisville on Tuesday. There will now be three former Kentucky players — and Marrow recruiting targets — on Brohm’s roster.
Jacob Smith will be a redshirt sophomore with three years of eligibility remaining in 2026. The outside linebacker dealt with a variety of injuries during his time at Kentucky and did not play one defensive snaps as a redshirt freshman in 2025. Jerod Smith II will be a junior with two years of eligibility remaining in 2026. The defensive lineman played in 12 games (54 snaps) as a true freshman with seven tackles. Jerod Smith II had a much bigger role as a sophomore when he played 283 snaps and finished the season with 27 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, and 10 pressures.
The expectation was that Louisville would have a lot of Kentucky flavor moving forward with Marrow heavily involved with the recruiting department. That is playing out in the transfer portal.
Kentucky Football Portal Tracker
The transfer portal is open for business. So far, we know of 17 Kentucky football players who will be looking for a new place to play college football this offseason. The portal window officially closes Jan. 16.
- LB Landyn Watson (Committed to Kansas on Jan. 4)
- EDGE Steven Soles Jr.
- QB Stone Saunders
- WR David Washington Jr.
- WR Preston Bowman
- DT Austin Ramsey (Committed to Kansas State on Jan. 6)
- WR Troy Stellato
- EDGE Javeon Campbell
- CB DJ Waller Jr. (Committed to Louisville on Jan. 3)
- EDGE Jacob Smith (Committed to Louisville on Jan. 6)
- DL Jerod Smith II (Committed to Louisville on Jan. 6)
- QB Cutter Boley (Committed to Arizona State on Jan. 3)
- WR Montavin Quisenberry
- RB Dante Dowdell
- S Cam Dooley
- RB Jamarion Wilcox
To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.
