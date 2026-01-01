Jacob Smith, Jerod Smith II are leaving Kentucky

We are just one sleep away from the official opening of the transfer portal. Kentucky’s number of transfer portal entrants reached a dozen on New Year’s Day. The latest were notable.

Jacob Smith and Jerod Smith II were twin brothers who returned to their home state in 2023 for their final season of high school football. That ultimately led to a big recruiting win for Kentucky. The former blue-chip recruits — and former Michigan commits — are now entering the transfer portal.

Kentucky redshirt freshman Jacob Smith plans to enter the portal, his rep @cjrecruiting2 tells @247Sports.



The 6-foot-4, 242-pound OLB has appeared in 7 career games. Was the a four-star recruit and the No. 214 overall player in the 2024 class.https://t.co/7k14znlT8J pic.twitter.com/v5WQ42yTMO — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 1, 2026

Kentucky d-lineman Jerod Smith (@Jerodsmith44) plans to enter the portal, his rep @cjrecruiting2 tells @CBSSports.



Smith posted 27 tackles, 5 TFLs and a sack this year. Was a top 100 recruit in the 2024 class.



Expected to be a high-level P4 target. https://t.co/B61FxrUUQ2 pic.twitter.com/yDgXMbgvNt — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) January 1, 2026

Jacob Smith will be a redshirt sophomore with three years of eligibility remaining in 2026. The outside linebacker dealt with a variety of injuries during his time at Kentucky and did not play one defensive snaps as a redshirt freshman in 2025. Jerod Smith II will be a junior with two years of eligibility remaining in 2026. The defensive lineman played in 12 games (54 snaps) as a true freshman with seven tackles. Jerod Smith II had a much bigger role as a sophomore when he played 283 snaps and finished the season with 27 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, and 10 pressures.

Kentucky’s top-25 recruiting class in the 2024 cycle has now seen seven players leave the program for the transfer portal.

The transfer portal does not officially open until Friday, Jan. 2, but so far, we know of 12 players who will be looking for a new place to play college football this offseason once it does. The portal window officially closes Jan. 16.

LB Landyn Watson

EDGE Steven Soles Jr.

QB Stone Saunders

WR David Washington Jr.

WR Preston Bowman

CB Nasir Addison

DT Austin Ramsey

WR Troy Stellato

DL Javeon Campbell

CB DJ Waller Jr.

EDGE Jacob Smith

DL Jerod Smith II

