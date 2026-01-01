Jacob Smith, Jerod Smith II are leaving Kentucky
We are just one sleep away from the official opening of the transfer portal. Kentucky’s number of transfer portal entrants reached a dozen on New Year’s Day. The latest were notable.
Jacob Smith and Jerod Smith II were twin brothers who returned to their home state in 2023 for their final season of high school football. That ultimately led to a big recruiting win for Kentucky. The former blue-chip recruits — and former Michigan commits — are now entering the transfer portal.
Jacob Smith will be a redshirt sophomore with three years of eligibility remaining in 2026. The outside linebacker dealt with a variety of injuries during his time at Kentucky and did not play one defensive snaps as a redshirt freshman in 2025. Jerod Smith II will be a junior with two years of eligibility remaining in 2026. The defensive lineman played in 12 games (54 snaps) as a true freshman with seven tackles. Jerod Smith II had a much bigger role as a sophomore when he played 283 snaps and finished the season with 27 tackles, five tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble, and 10 pressures.
Kentucky’s top-25 recruiting class in the 2024 cycle has now seen seven players leave the program for the transfer portal.
Kentucky Football Portal Tracker
The transfer portal does not officially open until Friday, Jan. 2, but so far, we know of 12 players who will be looking for a new place to play college football this offseason once it does. The portal window officially closes Jan. 16.
- LB Landyn Watson
- EDGE Steven Soles Jr.
- QB Stone Saunders
- WR David Washington Jr.
- WR Preston Bowman
- CB Nasir Addison
- DT Austin Ramsey
- WR Troy Stellato
- DL Javeon Campbell
- CB DJ Waller Jr.
- EDGE Jacob Smith
- DL Jerod Smith II
