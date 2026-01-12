Marshall QB transfer JacQai Long commits to Kentucky

The action is not stopping this weekend for Kentucky’s football program in the transfer portal. An 11th commitment in the last 24-plus hours dropped on Sunday night after wild commitment wave around dinner time. UK has now double-dipped at quarterback.

Marshall transfer JacQai Long is Kentucky’s 25th transfer portal addition.

The Hurricane (W. Va.) High product spent two seasons at Marshall playing for head coaches Charles Huff and Tony Gibson. After taking a redshirt on a Sun Belt title team in 2024, JacQai Young appeared in five games in 2025. The 6-foot-2 and 205-pound quarterback finished the season with 31 passing yards and 51 non-sack rushing yards. Young will be a redshirt sophomore in 2026 with three years of eligibility remaining.

Kentucky now has four scholarship players in the QB room.

