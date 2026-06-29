Skip to main content
KSRKSR Plus
KSBoard
Kentucky
Join KSR+
$1
FOR 5 DAYS, THEN GET 50% OFF FIRST YEAR
KSR+
+

KSR Football Recruiting

Four-star DL Jaden Bayonne will announce commitment on Wednesday

Adam Luckett
Adam Luckett@adamluckettksr
6h0members liked this
Jaden_Bayonne.jpeg

Kentucky hosted four-star defensive line recruit Jaden Bayonne for an official visit in June. Now the Alexandria (La.) High product is ready to make his announcement.

Rivals is hosing a commitment marathon on Wednesday, July 1. Bayonne is one of nine prospects who will announce a decision during the three-hour program.

Kentucky, Mississippi State, Syracuse, and TCU are finalists for this defensive tackle. Jaden Bayonne had official visits scheduled with TCU, UK, Oklahoma State, Syracuse, and Mississippi State during May and June. The Bulldogs got the final visit. The SEC program in Starkville has emerged as the favorite in this recruitment.

The Wildcats currently have 25 commits in the 2027 high school class. Another target is about to come off the board.

Kentucky’s 2027 Football Recruiting Class

PlayerPositionHigh SchoolIndustry Ranking
Jake NawrotQB (6-4, 190)Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey4-star (No. 56 overall)
Tyler FrymanWR (6-1, 180)Fort Mitchell (Ky.) Beechwood4-star (No. 198 overall)
Dominic BlackOT (6-5, 280)New Madison (Ohio) Tri-Village4-Star (No. 223 overall)
Sean FoxEDGE (6-5, 210)Indianapolis (Ind.) Warren Central4-star (No. 261 overall)
Elijah BrowniDL (6-1, 290)Prattville (Ala.) High4-star (No. 300 overall)
Malachi BrownDL (6-4, 265)Corbin (Ky.) High4-star (No. 335 overall)
Marquis BryantS (5-11, 185)Rolesville (N.C.) High4-star (No. 400 overall)
Tristin HughesS (6-1, 190)Rocky River (Ohio) HighHigh 3-star (No. 411 overall)
Ian WalkerT (6-5, 305)Pennington (N.J.) The Pennington SchoolHigh 3-star (No. 444 overall)
Larron WestmorelandS (6-5, 180)Corbin (Ky.) HighHigh 3-star (No. 481 overall)
Drew WilliamsLB (6-1, 205)Canton (Ga.) SequoyahHigh 3-star (No. 494 overall)
Miles BrownCB (6-0, 180)Martin (Tenn.) WestviewHigh 3-star (No. 508 overall)
Jaylen MercerEDGE (6-3, 250)Cincinnati (Ohio) PrincetonHigh 3-star (No. 525 overall)
Antwoine Higgins Jr.EDGE (6-2, 230)Cincinnati (Ohio) AndersonHigh 3-star (No. 527 overall)
Reed GerkenIOL (6-4, 290)Perrysburg (Ohio) High3-star (No. 639 overall)
Tank ProctorTE (6-5, 220)Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage3-star (No. 666 overall)
Ty AshleyLB (6-2, 200)Owensboro (Ky.) High3-star (No. 672 overall)
Kelsey GeraldRB (5-11, 191)Lantana (Fla.) Santaluces Community3-star (No. 696 overall)
Austin ColesWR (6-4, 190)Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas3-star (No. 723 overall)
Mason BallRB (6-0, 190)Jacksonville (Ark.) High3-star (No. 731 overall)
Griff GallowayEDGE (6-3, 240)Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day School3-star (No. 747 overall)
Matthias BurrelliOL (6-4, 320)Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln3-star (No. 928 overall)
Miguel WilsonCB (5-10, 170)Mobile (Ala.) Vigor3-star (No. 934 overall)
Brady HulliOL (6-1, 285)Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County3-star (No. 941 overall)
Conrad HartTE (6-5, 235)Lexington (Ky.) Christian Academy3-star (No. 1,018 overall)

Members only · one like per member

Discuss This Article

Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.

KSBoard

KSR+ Recommendations

Curated by editors · personalized to your reading

2026-06-29
More Kentucky Wildcats News from KSR+
More Kentucky Wildcats News from KSR+