Four-star DL Jaden Bayonne will announce commitment on Wednesday

Kentucky hosted four-star defensive line recruit Jaden Bayonne for an official visit in June. Now the Alexandria (La.) High product is ready to make his announcement.

Rivals is hosing a commitment marathon on Wednesday, July 1. Bayonne is one of nine prospects who will announce a decision during the three-hour program.

Rivals Summer Signing Day🗓️



Several top uncommitted recruits will announce their decisions live on the Rivals YouTube channel on July 1.



Details: https://t.co/sgIx3T4djL pic.twitter.com/gtNQWOn4yG — Rivals (@Rivals) June 29, 2026

Kentucky, Mississippi State, Syracuse, and TCU are finalists for this defensive tackle. Jaden Bayonne had official visits scheduled with TCU, UK, Oklahoma State, Syracuse, and Mississippi State during May and June. The Bulldogs got the final visit. The SEC program in Starkville has emerged as the favorite in this recruitment.

The Wildcats currently have 25 commits in the 2027 high school class. Another target is about to come off the board.