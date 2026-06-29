KSR Football Recruiting
Four-star DL Jaden Bayonne will announce commitment on Wednesday
Kentucky hosted four-star defensive line recruit Jaden Bayonne for an official visit in June. Now the Alexandria (La.) High product is ready to make his announcement.
Rivals is hosing a commitment marathon on Wednesday, July 1. Bayonne is one of nine prospects who will announce a decision during the three-hour program.
Kentucky, Mississippi State, Syracuse, and TCU are finalists for this defensive tackle. Jaden Bayonne had official visits scheduled with TCU, UK, Oklahoma State, Syracuse, and Mississippi State during May and June. The Bulldogs got the final visit. The SEC program in Starkville has emerged as the favorite in this recruitment.
The Wildcats currently have 25 commits in the 2027 high school class. Another target is about to come off the board.
Kentucky’s 2027 Football Recruiting Class
|Player
|Position
|High School
|Industry Ranking
|Jake Nawrot
|QB (6-4, 190)
|Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey
|4-star (No. 56 overall)
|Tyler Fryman
|WR (6-1, 180)
|Fort Mitchell (Ky.) Beechwood
|4-star (No. 198 overall)
|Dominic Black
|OT (6-5, 280)
|New Madison (Ohio) Tri-Village
|4-Star (No. 223 overall)
|Sean Fox
|EDGE (6-5, 210)
|Indianapolis (Ind.) Warren Central
|4-star (No. 261 overall)
|Elijah Brown
|iDL (6-1, 290)
|Prattville (Ala.) High
|4-star (No. 300 overall)
|Malachi Brown
|DL (6-4, 265)
|Corbin (Ky.) High
|4-star (No. 335 overall)
|Marquis Bryant
|S (5-11, 185)
|Rolesville (N.C.) High
|4-star (No. 400 overall)
|Tristin Hughes
|S (6-1, 190)
|Rocky River (Ohio) High
|High 3-star (No. 411 overall)
|Ian Walker
|T (6-5, 305)
|Pennington (N.J.) The Pennington School
|High 3-star (No. 444 overall)
|Larron Westmoreland
|S (6-5, 180)
|Corbin (Ky.) High
|High 3-star (No. 481 overall)
|Drew Williams
|LB (6-1, 205)
|Canton (Ga.) Sequoyah
|High 3-star (No. 494 overall)
|Miles Brown
|CB (6-0, 180)
|Martin (Tenn.) Westview
|High 3-star (No. 508 overall)
|Jaylen Mercer
|EDGE (6-3, 250)
|Cincinnati (Ohio) Princeton
|High 3-star (No. 525 overall)
|Antwoine Higgins Jr.
|EDGE (6-2, 230)
|Cincinnati (Ohio) Anderson
|High 3-star (No. 527 overall)
|Reed Gerken
|IOL (6-4, 290)
|Perrysburg (Ohio) High
|3-star (No. 639 overall)
|Tank Proctor
|TE (6-5, 220)
|Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage
|3-star (No. 666 overall)
|Ty Ashley
|LB (6-2, 200)
|Owensboro (Ky.) High
|3-star (No. 672 overall)
|Kelsey Gerald
|RB (5-11, 191)
|Lantana (Fla.) Santaluces Community
|3-star (No. 696 overall)
|Austin Coles
|WR (6-4, 190)
|Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas
|3-star (No. 723 overall)
|Mason Ball
|RB (6-0, 190)
|Jacksonville (Ark.) High
|3-star (No. 731 overall)
|Griff Galloway
|EDGE (6-3, 240)
|Charlotte (N.C.) Providence Day School
|3-star (No. 747 overall)
|Matthias Burrell
|iOL (6-4, 320)
|Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln
|3-star (No. 928 overall)
|Miguel Wilson
|CB (5-10, 170)
|Mobile (Ala.) Vigor
|3-star (No. 934 overall)
|Brady Hull
|iOL (6-1, 285)
|Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County
|3-star (No. 941 overall)
|Conrad Hart
|TE (6-5, 235)
|Lexington (Ky.) Christian Academy
|3-star (No. 1,018 overall)
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