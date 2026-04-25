Jager Burton is terrific scheme fit with Green Bay Packers but will face stiff competition as rookie

Jager Burton struggled to find consistency and a permanent spot during his first four seasons on Kentucky’s campus. That officially changed during his redshirt senior season. Burton’s second swing at center went much better than the last. That led to a career year which turned into becoming Kentucky’s seventh offensive line draft pick over the last seven years.

The former blue-chip recruit is heading to Green Bay.

.@jager_burton is headed to Green Bay 🤝



Tune into the 2026 #NFLDraft – April 25 on NFL Network/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/cjzy8Txzyc — Kentucky Football (@UKFootball) April 25, 2026

Jager Burton added some real play strength ahead of the season, but scheme fit was going to be important for him at the next level. A zone-scheme was the best fit for him where here could use his athleticism and play some in space. That’s exactly what the Packers run under head coach Matt LaFleur. There also appears to be an opportunity on the depth chart but a spot will not be guaranteed.

Sean Rhyan was a former third round selection who Green Bay moved to center in the middle of last season. Backup Jacob Monk only played 57 snaps as a rookie in 2026. The Packers are in good shape at guard, but could use some depth.

Expect Jager Burton to compete immediately for the backup center position. This will not be a plug-and-play situation for the Kentucky product. Burton must prove to the Green Bay organization that he can hold his own at guard and be a quality backup for all three interior spots in the short-term.

There will not be a confirmed roster spot for Jager Burton in 2026. The Kentucky product will be competing for a reserve role immediately before attempting to show the Packers that he can be the center of the future for this proud franchise.

Luckett’s Scouting Report: Jager Burton

Jager Burton was a four-year starter at Kentucky with multi-positional flex. Most of the playing time occurred at guard, but it is clear that this is a center-first prospect. The 23-year-old bring real positional athleticism to the field and has improved his anchor a half-decade in the SEC.

Burton has the foot speed to climb to the second level and seal off linebackers. The center also has the functional athleticism to recover in pass protection. After losing in some bully ball situations earlier in his career, the center got some real work done in the weight room, and added play strength ahead of the 2025 season. That led to much-improved play as a redshirt senior. Burton can win quickly, owns some interior position flex, but is at his best in the pivot.

The Kentucky product projects best as a center in a zone-scheme where his athleticism and movement skills can be highlighted. Burton must continue to show that he has the power to move big bodies in the run game and hold up against power rushers in the middle of the pocket.