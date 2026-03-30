Kentucky target Ja'Hyde Brown will make commitment announcement on Monday
Kentucky got some good recruiting news on Saturday when offensive lineman Matthias Burrell became the program’s fourth commitment of the 2027 high school cycle. Some more are on the way. Could one arrive on Monday?
Louisville (Ky.) Christian Academy wide receiver Ja’Hyde Brown is ready to make an announcement. That commitment will be declared on Monday.
Ja’Hyde Brown is the No. 414 overall player in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking. The wide receiver is the No. 7 player in Kentucky. Brown committed to Indiana on Jan. 10 but backed off that pledge on March 12. Over the last two weeks, both Kentucky and Louisville have made big pushes. Each program has gotten the receiver on campus for unofficial visits. Now another decision will be made.
- 1New
Miles Byrd
A name to know
- 2New
Keegan Brown
What his tweets say about his philosophy
- 3Hot
Jaland Lowe
to enter the Transfer Portal
- 4Hot
Clara Strack is BACK!
WBB SUPERSTAR returns to Kentucky
- 5
WBB bested in Sweet 16
Longhorns win 76-56
Get the On3 Top 10 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
Ja’Hyde Brown was a highly productive player on a state championship CAL team as a junior when he recorded 98 receptions, 1,556 receiving yards, and 24 receiving touchdowns for the Centurions. The prospect quickly became one of the most coveted in the state during the 2027 high school recruiting cycle. One of many Governor’s Cup head-to-head battles on the recruiting trail has taken place since Will Stein got the Kentucky job.
Will Kentucky or Louisville win out in this recruiting battle? We will find out officially on Monday.
Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class
|Player
|Position
|High School
|Ranking
|Larron Westmoreland
|S (6-5, 180)
|Jeffersontown (Ky.) High
|High 3 (No. 441 overall)
|Ty Ashley
|LB (6-2, 200)
|Owensboro (Ky.) High
|3-star (No. 694 overall)
|Brady Hull
|iOL (6-1, 285)
|Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County
|3-star (No. 707 overall)
|Matthias Burrell
|iOL (6-4, 320)
|Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln
|Unranked
Want more Kentucky football recruiting intel? Join KSR Plus for access to bonus content and KSBoard, KSR’s message board, to chat with fellow Cats fans and get exclusive scoop.
Discuss This Article
Comments have moved.
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.
KSBoard