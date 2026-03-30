Kentucky target Ja'Hyde Brown will make commitment announcement on Monday

Kentucky got some good recruiting news on Saturday when offensive lineman Matthias Burrell became the program’s fourth commitment of the 2027 high school cycle. Some more are on the way. Could one arrive on Monday?

Louisville (Ky.) Christian Academy wide receiver Ja’Hyde Brown is ready to make an announcement. That commitment will be declared on Monday.

Ja’Hyde Brown is the No. 414 overall player in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking. The wide receiver is the No. 7 player in Kentucky. Brown committed to Indiana on Jan. 10 but backed off that pledge on March 12. Over the last two weeks, both Kentucky and Louisville have made big pushes. Each program has gotten the receiver on campus for unofficial visits. Now another decision will be made.

Ja’Hyde Brown was a highly productive player on a state championship CAL team as a junior when he recorded 98 receptions, 1,556 receiving yards, and 24 receiving touchdowns for the Centurions. The prospect quickly became one of the most coveted in the state during the 2027 high school recruiting cycle. One of many Governor’s Cup head-to-head battles on the recruiting trail has taken place since Will Stein got the Kentucky job.

Will Kentucky or Louisville win out in this recruiting battle? We will find out officially on Monday.

Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class

Player Position High School Ranking Larron Westmoreland S (6-5, 180) Jeffersontown (Ky.) High High 3 (No. 441 overall) Ty Ashley LB (6-2, 200) Owensboro (Ky.) High 3-star (No. 694 overall) Brady Hull iOL (6-1, 285) Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County 3-star (No. 707 overall) Matthias Burrell iOL (6-4, 320) Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln Unranked

Want more Kentucky football recruiting intel? Join KSR Plus for access to bonus content and KSBoard, KSR’s message board, to chat with fellow Cats fans and get exclusive scoop.