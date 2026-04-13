Jake Nawrot 101: 6 Things You Need to Know about the Future Kentucky Quarterback

For more than a decade, the Kentucky football program struggled to gain traction for top-notch quarterbacks on the recruiting trail. Will Stein quickly flipped the script, drawing in a who’s who of big-time targets to Lexington for unofficial visits this spring. It’s one thing to get players on campus, but it doesn’t matter if you can’t close.

The Cats closed on Sunday by securing a commitment from Jake Nawrot, the second-ranked quarterback in America, according to Rivals. That alone is worth celebrating for Kentucky football fans, but the ranking only tells a small part of his story, and this recruiting victory for Stein and offensive coordinator Joe Sloan.

“I had it in my heart to make it to this place. Over the phone with Coach Sloan, I randomly had it in my gut to say I’m coming,” he told Jacob Polacheck on Sunday. “Just like that, it was official. Now, it’s going everywhere.”

A Late-Riser in the Recruiting Rankings

Jake Nawrot was not a staple in the recruiting rankings a year ago. The Chicagoland athlete used a stellar junior season — 3,078 yards, 71.1% completion rate, and a state best 41 TDs with only 2 interceptions — to enter the national recruiting radar. As the college football world transitioned from the transfer portal to high school recruiting, Nawrot was elevated from unranked to the No. 2 QB in America. The prolific passer has accepted an invitation to the Elite 11 Finals, the summer’s top QB showcase. He has a real shot to become the top-ranked passer in his class.

Nawrot is a Hooper

The first high school player Will Stein signed at Kentucky is a quarterback who stars in two sports. Matt Ponatoski is getting attention from Major League Baseball teams. Nawrot isn’t quite on that level, but he’s no slouch in his second sport.

During his junior campaign, the 6-foot-4 athlete helped John Hersey High School reach the Elite Eight for the first time since 1995 and only the third time in school history. Nawrot averaged 11.4 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. When he’s not finishing with a dunk at the rim, he’s smooth with his left hand.

Jake Nawrot isn't just the No. 2 QB in America. The future Cat spends his winters throwing it down on the hardwood. pic.twitter.com/ATxZCkLugh — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) April 13, 2026

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Strong Connection to Iowa

Part of the reason why Nawrot was a late riser is that he initially focused on basketball. He also spent plenty of time on the diamond.

“He was a pitcher, and he didn’t start tackle football until 8th grade,” his father told Rivals’ Allen Trieu. “He primarily played 7-on-7 in 6th and 7th grade. We were not sure we would even have a season because of Covid, so rather than doing tackle, which was in question, he did 7-on-7. In 8th grade, that was the inaugural year of Hersey’s youth feeder program so that was our Covid reset and where he first played tackle.”

Nawrot’s father is Paul Nawrot, who played outside linebacker at Iowa from 1995-97. His older sister, Leah, is also a member of the Hawkeyes’ rowing team. Many believed Jake was destined to continue the family legacy in Iowa City.

Oregon Made a Late Push for Nawrot

Will Stein’s former school tried to get the talented quarterback to Eugene. Nawrot made multiple trips this spring to Oregon, most recently visiting on Wednesday. It’s clear the Ducks were all-in on securing the talented quarterback.

Heisman Moment

Very rarely does one photo on a recruiting visit become headline news. That’s exactly what happened when Nawrot visited Kentucky a few weeks ago.

While walking through the halls of the Joe Craft Football Training Facility, he stepped inside Joe Miday’s office. The UK strength coach had on display a Heisman Trophy from Lamar Jackson. Miday coached the quarterback at Louisville, and after taking home the hardware, Lamar gave one of his two replicas to Miday. It created plenty of rivalry fodder, but Nawrot never intended to make such a stink.

“I know it seemed crazy because of Louisville and Kentucky. It was cool that he had it. It wasn’t meant to stir any rivalries,” Nawrot told Jacob Polacheck.

Now that Nawrot is a Cat, this photo will enter an unusual place in UK recruiting lore until he brings his own Heisman to Lexington.

Jake Nawrot on his Kentucky visit (Photo provided by Jake Nawrot)

Rivals Scouting Report from Charles Power

Instinctual quarterback prospect with the passing skill and physical traits to make him one of the top passers in the 2027 cycle. Measured at around 6-foot-3, 200 pounds with 10-inch hands prior to his senior season. First year starter as a junior who exploded on the scene, turning in one of the best seasons of his top-ranked peers, completing 71.1% of his passes for 3,078 yards and a state best 41 touchdown passes against 2 interceptions.

Has a high-end combination of arm strength and accuracy. Able to push the ball downfield without much strain and generates easy velocity in the camp setting. Has a tight, replicable release that allows for consistent ball placement. Plays with an innate feel on Friday nights. A fluid, natural mover in his lower body, making for coordinated footwork and mechanics. Slides in the pocket to avoid pressure. Steps up and takes hits while delivering strikes over the middle of the field. Put more difficult throws on junior film than any other top quarterback prospect in the cycle. Capable of picking up yards when the play breaks down, rushing for 8 scores as a junior. Doubles as a good high school basketball player and spent much of his early high school career on the hardwood. Had a fantastic debut season, but will need to continue banking valuable in-game reps as he continues developing.

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