Jake Nawrot will go to Elite 11 finals with chance to win QB1 honors in 2027 class

The current Kentucky commitment wave that just added four-star safety Marquis Bryant to the class on Wednesday unofficially started when Jake Nawrot surprised many and committed to UK on April 12. That gave head coach Will Stein a cornerstone piece of the class and a potential face of the program. We know that was a top-100 national recruiting win. It could end up going down as the highest-ranked recruiting win in the internet era for Kentucky football.

Kentucky offensive coordinator Joe Sloan went to Greater Chicago on Wednesday to visit the program’s prized commit. Before official visits take center stage in June, Jake Nawrot will attend the premier quarterback event of the year. The Big Blue Nation has been unfamiliar with Elite 11 in recent year. That changed last summer when Matt Ponatoski attended the event and put together a strong showing ahead of his commitment to UK. Nawrot will enter the event with a legitimate chance to win and could secure QB1 honors in the 2027 class.

The Elite 11 finals will begin on May 29 in Los Angeles. The individuals in charge of the national rankings will be in attendance to evaluated all of the top quarterbacks. This event typically serves as a huge evaluation tool since numerous top quarterback is in attendance at the same time and competing in the same drills. Rivals has been high on Jake Nawrot throughout the process. With a big performance, the Kentucky commit could make another significant rankings jump after being an off the radar prospect just eight months ago. A move here could give the Wildcats a five-star recruit in the 2027 class.

Many of the quarterbacks that Kentucky targeted in the 2027 cycle will be in attendance at the Elite 11 finals. This is a change for the program that could become permanent in the Stein era. A big reason why the 36-year-old was hired was due to his quarterback history and track record at UTSA and Oregon. That ultimately helped lead to landing Jake Nawrot. The late-riser could be the first of many huge high school recruiting wins for Kentucky at the most position in sports. This year’s Elite 11 finals could serve as a statement for both Nawrot and Kentucky football.

The Wildcats are now a major player in the quarterback scene.

Elite 11 Roster