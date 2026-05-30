Jake Nawrot makes big splash to open up Elite 11

Kentucky commit Jake Nawrot has a great chance to become a five-star prospect by the time the 2027 evaluation process is over. The Greater Chicago native was a monstrous recruiting win for Kentucky head coach Will Stein and offensive coordinator Joe Sloan. The top-100 recruit is currently showing why he was such a big recruiting win.

The gem of Kentucky’s 2027 recruiting class is currently out in Southern California for the Elite 11 finals. Things got rolling on Friday night in Los Angeles. Jake Nawrot made a big splash.

Jake Nawrot was a smooth operator on Friday night at the Elite 11 Finals. Similar to what we saw from his regional workout, Nawrot was arguably the most accurate quarterback on hand. Once the drills moved from stationary targets to moving receivers, we really saw Nawrot elevate his game. He did a great job locating his passes, consistently hitting receivers in stride. Everything looked easy for the Kentucky commit. On3’s Charles Power

Elite Kentucky QB commit Jake Nawrot letting it fly at the Elite 11 Finals😼



(via @mtorressports)



Live updates: https://t.co/KuiZJxH3xs pic.twitter.com/45HTW1Tm1D — Rivals (@Rivals) May 30, 2026

Elite 11 Finals 2026: Day 1 Top Performers

Power named Nebraska commit Trae Taylor the top performer on the first night, but Nawrot is in the conversation for QB1 at the event. This Kentucky commit continues to impress and has a chance to become UK’s highest-ranked recruit in the internet era.

Stein has landed one of the best quarterback prospects in America in his first full high school recruiting class.

Luckett’s Scouting Report: Jake Nawrot

This late bloomer checks multiple boxes as a prospect. Jake Nawrot throws with touch and accuracy along with plenty of arm power both on and off platform on a big athletic frame. There is room to add strength to that frame. This quarterback has tight, clean mechanics in the pocket giving him a high-ceiling as an RPO passer due to the ballhandling and quick release. The playmaking is mighty impressive. Nawrot can extend plays, avoid pressure, and create throws thanks to his feel, accuracy, and athleticism. Projects to be a strong fit for Will Stein‘s hybrid pro-style offense that will include play-action fakes, RPOs, heavy screen diet, and volume vertical shots. Nawrot is good at all of these and might just be scratching the surface of his potential.

Luckett’s Scouting Notebook: What to expect from Kentucky’s highest-ranked commits