Jaland Lowe is 'feeling really good' post-surgery as he takes on coaching role

Jaland Lowe isn’t able to help his teammates on the hardwood right now, but he’s doing everything he can to help them from the sidelines.

It had been a while since we’d heard from Lowe, who battled shoulder injuries beginning in the preseason until too many hits forced him to the bench for good in early January. The 6-foot-3 point guard eventually had to undergo surgery, which happened on January 28, to fix the issue. Following Kentucky’s second-round win in the SEC Tournament over Missouri on Thursday, Lowe was present in the postgame locker room scrum.

There, he talked with reporters about his recovery process, what his new role looks like, and where his head is at looking ahead to the 2026-27 season.

“Feeling really good,” Lowe said about his injured right shoulder. “Doing PT now, back to physical training, picking it up, so I’m feeling a lot better day-by-day.”

Big time bucket by Otega Oweh!



Jaland Lowe coming in giving the guys some advice down the stretch. pic.twitter.com/brJxTFKR9B — Mario A Maitland (@MarioMaitland_3) March 12, 2026

Lowe is itching to get back on the floor. After appearing in 64 games during his first two seasons at Pitt, having to miss extended time is new to him. He could only manage nine games in year one at Kentucky as the lead guard before the pain in his dislocated shoulder became too much to handle. Now roughly six weeks post-surgery, Lowe expects to be back on the floor going full speed and full contact sometime this summer.

“Right now it’s looking probably like around June, July,” he said of a return, noting that he’s already back to lifting weights. “That’s probably around the area we’re leaning towards right now.”

The question that matters though is whether that return will be at Kentucky. “That’s the plan,” Lowe later told Ryan Black of the Courier-Journal. “The plan has always been to come back.”

But those conversations will become more serious once the offseason officially hits. In the meantime, the floor general is doing what he can to help out this group of Wildcats. With a point guard’s mind, he sees the game a bit differently than his teammates. He uses that expertise to spread out tidbits of information, but he’s mostly doing whatever he can to keep everyone engaged.

“I’m the energy guy. I’m there for my guys when they need it,” Lowe explained. “Just give them a little input when they need it. I’m just here supporting my guys.”

All that being said, serving as the energy guy is far more nerve-wracking than actually being on the floor. “I have no control whatsoever,” he added. But he’s enjoying it every step of the way.

“Knowing that I’m not going to get back on the basketball court, it makes you see the game a little bit different now. Just having a different eye on things, a little bit of coaching perspectives, and just really dialing in on the details that we do now, the little details that help us win. It’s fun. I enjoy it a lot, actually.”

Lowe’s input has helped Kentucky win its first two games in Nashville. Can he help make it a third on Friday against top-seeded Florida?

