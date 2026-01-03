Jaland Lowe and Otega Oweh tried to save Kentucky in the 2nd half vs. Alabama

It’s hard to find positives from Kentucky’s 89-74 loss to Alabama. It was another bad performance against a good team, and a reminder that this team’s ceiling probably isn’t as high as we’d hoped. However, two Wildcats deserve shoutouts for their performances.

Otega Oweh and Jaland Lowe tried their hardest to drag Kentucky back from its 16-point halftime deficit. They were the only Kentucky players to score in double digits, each notching a season-high: Oweh with 22 points and Lowe with 21. In the second half, they combined for 23 of Kentucky’s 40 points, each driving to the basket to try to narrow the gap. Lowe cut it to nine twice in the final six minutes, but Alabama responded each time, Labaron Philon pushing it back to double digits.

Afterward, Lowe spoke to Jack “Goose” Givens about the game, Kentucky’s fifth loss of the season. Lowe, who came off the bench once again, said the Cats’ fight in the second half was admirable, but shouldn’t have been necessary.

“We’ve just got to limit it from the jump, though. You’ve always got to fight and keep yourself in the game. But you know, when a team like that, with a lot of great players, a lot of great shooters, you’ve just got to find a way to dig in and get some stops and figure it out. We figured it out too late, and we got punished for that.”

Lowe said his shoulder is getting better, no doubt thanks in part to Kentucky’s ten-day break between games; however, the injury is both a physical and mental challenge.

“I’m getting better and better each day. I think it’s just more of a mind thing right now, just making sure my mind is right, and help that flow into the body. If my mind is right, and then I’m all good.”

This was only Kentucky’s second game at full strength. Lowe and Jayden Quaintance came off the bench again, subbing in at the 15:32 and 17:01 marks of the first half, respectively, When asked, Oweh said this team could use some more game reps to gel with having Lowe and Quaintance back, but that’s not an excuse for today’s loss.

“I would just say we’ve just got to be super intentional when we are playing with each other,” Oweh said in the press conference. “Obviously, we’re just trying to get healthy so, there are certain things. We can’t have those guys play all the reps in practice. So, when they are on the court, we have to be super intentional.

“I feel like that’s not an issue for us. We just got to have our heads in the game. Those guys, what they bring to us, you know, when they’re on the court, any team will want that, so for us, just got to be super intentional when they’re out there.”

Kentucky will now head home to regroup for its SEC home opener vs. Missouri on Wednesday. From there, the Cats host Mississippi State and travel to LSU next Wednesday before going to No. 19 Tennessee on Saturday, Jan. 17, their next game against a ranked opponent. Lowe’s performance today, especially in the second half, shows he’ll do what it takes to get them back on track.

“I mean, you always have to stay positive. You can’t let yourself get down, especially when I’m a leader on the team. I can’t let my guys see me get down. So I’ve always gotta stay positive. And it’s going to break through eventually if you keep staying positive and you keep fighting, somehow, some way you’re going to get there.”