Jaland Lowe reinjures shoulder, but Kentucky leads Mississippi State at halftime

I’ve got good news, and I’ve got bad news. Let’s get the bad out of the way. Jaland Lowe reinjured his shoulder less than three minutes into the first half of Kentucky vs. Mississippi State. It happened as he was guarding Josh Hubbard, who was driving in the lane. There didn’t appear to be much contact, but Lowe grabbed his shoulder in pain and headed straight to the locker room. We’ve yet to get an update on his status.

Over the next two minutes, things just got worse. Mississippi State led 16-6 at the 15:14 mark, prompting Mark Pope to call a timeout and fans to boo loudly. It looked like we were headed toward an all-systems failure, but the Cats clawed back, taking their first lead at the 8:13 mark with a Jasper Johnson three. Behind a 12-0 run, Kentucky took control and leads Mississippi State 44-39 at halftime.

Malachi Moreno, who is back in the starting lineup with Jayden Quaintance out, leads the Cats in scoring with 10 points (5-6 FG), followed by Kam Williams, who came off the bench to spark the comeback. Williams has nine points and leads Kentucky in plus/minus efficiency at +16. Kentucky is shooting 51.4% from the field. Mississippi State is shooting 57.1%, led by Josh Hubbard with 13 points and Achor Achor with 11. Kentucky’s fighting hard — which is great to see — but the defense still leaves a lot to be desired.

It’s probably not a coincidence that Kentucky’s run happened while Will Stein was shown on the jumbotron. Kentucky’s new football coach is fresh off Oregon’s loss to Indiana in the Peach Bowl and is hosting several big transfer portal targets this weekend. He got a big pop from the crowd.

Will Stein in the house!! pic.twitter.com/A3NUSgczOz — Zack Geoghegan (@ZGeogheganKSR) January 11, 2026

Hopefully, he keeps bringing the Cats good luck. Gotta win this one.