Jaland Lowe still awaiting clarity on his injured shoulder

Kentucky point guard Jaland Lowe is still awaiting clarity on his long-term status, head coach Mark Pope announced Monday.

“He was in some pain yesterday,” he said. “We’re kind of doing consults and I was hoping he would wake up yesterday morning feeling perfect, but he didn’t. We’ll just kind of move forward with that. We have a meeting today at 4 (PM) and we’ll maybe see what kind of game plan we can put together. … Jaland Lowe brings something to our team that nobody else else brings. …

“I think for him, it’s just — is there a way that I can functionally do this and get out there and contribute?”

The Pittsburgh transfer reinjured his right shoulder in the team’s win over Mississippi State over the weekend, leaving the floor following a defensive stop to go straight to the locker room and did not rejoin the team on the bench until the second half. Out for the game, he kept his arm tucked into his warmup shirt.

Pope said after the game Lowe would explore all of his options and did not rule out season-ending surgery, but wanted to see how his shoulder responded coming out of the weekend.

“I think all options are on the table. And he’ll meet with the doctors tonight, and then we’ll have some — you know, it’s always the next morning, you kind of get a little bit more data and information, just from how it responds, and I think we’ll start the process of making an educated decision,” he said. “It could be no games, it could be a few games. It could be all the games, you know, it could be any of those things.

“These guys have great futures in basketball, but they’re dying to play right now. And so there’s just a balance, right? You want to protect their future, but you don’t want to steal their present from them. And so, we’ll go through that conversation. We have the best performance team in the world, so they’ll help give great advice.”

Lowe is currently averaging 8.0 points, 2.4 assists and 2.1 rebounds on 35.8 percent shooting, 20.8 percent from three and 70.4 percent at the line in nine games played. He scored in double figures in three straight outings vs. Indiana and St. John’s, then at Alabama.