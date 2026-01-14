Jaland Lowe's father talks surgery decision, recovery timeline and potential Kentucky return with KSR

There was a touch of irony when it came to Jaland Lowe‘s most recent injury — the one that would ultimately end his debut season at Kentucky. Up until the Mississippi State game, the junior point guard would think about the worst-case scenario with his shoulder going into every matchup, something he always kept in the back of his mind. When the game is repeatedly ripped away from you for the first time in your basketball career after coming into the season with one absence dating back to high school, it’s going to weigh on you.

This time around, he didn’t think about his shoulder at all. Lowe prepared to take on the Bulldogs with one goal in mind, desperate to lead the Wildcats to their first SEC victory of the season. Then it happened again not even three minutes in, swiping down at the ball for a strip on MSU’s Josh Hubbard before immediately grabbing at his right shoulder, leaving the floor and heading straight to the locker room. That would be the last time fans saw him in that 92-68 win, and ultimately, the rest of the season.

Go figure, right?

“He felt like everything was good,” his father, Marland, tells KSR. “It happens.”

Mark Pope was hopeful his starting point guard would wake up the next morning feeling somewhat okay, closer to the quick response we saw vs. St. John’s than what took him out for weeks at a time in October and November. That was not the case, with doctors sharing the unwanted, but expected results and the inevitable next steps they fought so hard to avoid becoming a sad reality.

Jaland Lowe clutches his shoulder in pain during Kentucky Basketball’s Blue White Game on 10/17/2025 – Dr. Michael Huang, Kentucky Sports Radio/On3

Three strikes and Lowe was out.

“Well, just the results from the MRI — it was basically the same. The doctors talked and said, ‘Look, man, it’s just going to probably happen again and he’s got at least, at minimum, maybe three weeks to rehab. You just never know what’s going to happen.’ With that being said, they recommended, like, ‘Listen, man, we probably need to shut him down,'” Lowe told KSR. “It was tough for him, but we understood what it was. He understood what the possibilities were all the time and he was willing to sacrifice that because he wanted to play and wanted to be out there with his teammates and play for Kentucky.”

They could have done the surgery once he went down in Kentucky’s Blue-White Game in October, Lowe calling it a season before the season even officially began. Or following his practice injury just days after the Wildcats’ loss to Louisville. Both times, though, the Pittsburgh transfer pushed back on any talk of shutting things down.

Whatever it took to play, he was going to play.

“Our doctors were telling him two dislocations and one stinger ago that it was probably the only avenue, getting surgery,” Pope said. “He just demanded, like, ‘No, I’m not. I’m coming back. We’re gonna fix this.'”

It wasn’t easy to do — and he’d be lying if he told you it didn’t hurt battling through — but he suited up for nine games, proudly giving it his all every minute he was on the floor.

Jaland Lowe during Kentucky’s win over St. John’s – Photo by Mont Dawson, Kentucky Sports Radio

“Man, this kid — it came out three times and he tweaked it, it shifted once. Most people would never play through more than one dislocation, and he played through three and a shift,” Lowe continued. “He was playing in pain, man. He wouldn’t take anything for it, no medication — just an ibuprofen, something like that. … He understands that that’s what comes with sport in general, knowing that anything can happen at any time, but are you willing to fight through it? Are you willing to push through it in order to help the team to be successful?

“He’s always known that. And that’s where he was. This was basically his moment to be able to fight through it and help the team be successful. That was his goal, that was his mission, that was his objective.”

He’s never been shy about his love for Kentucky and the fact that he grew up dreaming about suiting up for the Wildcats. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity he wanted to make the most of, knowing that tomorrow is never promised. It’s easy to take the surgery and punt on a season, but no locker room is ever the same the following year and no role is ever guaranteed — he came in expecting to start from day one, but finished in the first five just twice.

The circumstances were funky, but again, you just never know. That’s why he wanted this and now.

Lowe got part of the experience, but never the full thing. He was never able to show Big Blue Nation who he is at his best, only glimpses. His story in Lexington is incomplete, and that’s what disappoints his father — because he knows how much it kills his son.

“Obviously, he wanted to play at Kentucky, but it’s the same thing we talked about yesterday — it’s not over yet. You know what I mean? It’s not over yet, it’s just delayed,” Lowe said. “He had a chance to put the uniform on, whether — we’ll see what happens next or whatever, but he played. I think the biggest thing for him is the fact that he didn’t get a chance to allow everyone to really see who he is and how he can play. I think that’s the biggest disappointment right there.

“For me, I’m good. I just want to make sure my son is healthy, man. That’s it — and that he’s happy with having the opportunity to play the game that he loves.”

Kentucky Wildcats guard Jaland Lowe (15) grabs his shoulder in pain during the college basketball game between the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. Photo by Crawford Ifland, Kentucky Sports Radio/On3

Surgery has not yet been scheduled, but that’s coming “within the next two weeks,” Lowe said. From there, he’ll have a sling on for “at least a month” before he’s able to start therapy and get shots up as he waits for full-contact clearance at the six-month mark.

The lead-up and recovery from surgery will be the hardest parts before he gets back to some normalcy when he’s able to throw his sling in the trash and get some work in.

“That’s kind of his safe haven, his rest haven, knowing he can be in the gym and doing things,” Lowe said. “He just can’t play for a couple of months. That will help a lot better than if he was just totally out of it altogether.”

Until then, Dad knows this is when his son will need him most — especially considering this is his first major procedure at this level. It won’t be easy keeping his cool when not only is the game being taken away from him, but also general day-to-day mobility.

Like he’s been all his life, starting back when Jaland was growing up in the gym with Marland coaching and training since the Kentucky point guard was in diapers, he’ll be there.

“Just for me, I have to be there to take the blows and the punches that he’s going to throw out by not being there. I got it. That’s what I have to do as a father. He’s going to be disappointed, so whatever verbal or mental blows that are going to come out because of his disappointment, I’ll be the one that’s there to take those blows. Just to make sure that his mind stays the way it’s supposed to stay. …

“Right now, it’s just about me helping him understand that this is just part of the journey. It’s part of the journey for the goals that you want to have and for the future that you want to have. Let’s just stay positive — but, at the same time, it’s easier said than done. When you sit back and watch some guys that you want to play with be out there on the floor and they’re competing, you just want to be out there.”

Jaland Lowe and Jayden Quaintance. Missouri vs Kentucky on 1/7/2026 – Dr. Michael Huang, Kentucky Sports Radio/On3

That’s the focus now, but what does all of it mean for Lowe’s future in college basketball, particularly at the University of Kentucky? Pope said the junior playmaker “certainly would qualify in every conceivable way” for a medical redshirt, potentially giving him two additional seasons of eligibility.

And, yes, that was very much a factor when it came time for a decision on surgery this week. Suiting up just nine times this year, he fits perfectly within the NCAA’s allowed 30 percent of games in the first half of the season.

Lowe says all parties involved kept a close eye on that deadline, and fortunately, despite the unfortunate big-picture circumstances of the injury and the in-and-out nature of the year up to this point, it all worked out.

“Correct, it is my understanding that (a medical redshirt is on the table) — they have informed us for weeks what it would be and what the timelines could be,” he said. “Jaland knew what it was and he was willing to take that chance to play, even if he missed that date. Right now, we’re thankful, all things considered. Unfortunately. We’re thankful that he’s able to still get that medical redshirt, hopefully, back.”

As we saw with Kerr Kriisa last season, though, a medical redshirt does not necessarily guarantee a player will be using that remaining eligibility on a return to their previous school. Playing nine games for the Wildcats last season, the West Virginia transfer used his extra year on a follow-up move to Cincinnati.

He stayed with the team through the NCAA Tournament, but quickly entered the portal just days after the team’s loss to Tennessee in the Sweet 16.

What’s the plan for Lowe once the dust settles on 2025-26 and the roster-building process for 2026-27 begins? They’d like to stay in Lexington if Pope will have him back — that’s their top priority. If not, they’ll do what thousands of others do every spring and find a new home.

“If they will have him back, if they want him back, you know? I’m pretty sure that’s what the plan would be,” he said. “That’s what he wanted, to play there. And he looks forward to it. It’s just, I think, the nature of the beast now would basically fall on the University of Kentucky and how they would view him going forward if they want him back or not.

“That would be our plan, but if not, I know that there are plenty of (schools) that would want him [laughs].”

That’s another conversation for another day, though. Until then, the focus is on being there for his coaches and teammates, along with Big Blue Nation, while also making real progress on his shoulder. It’s been touch-and-go with Lowe’s health since October, and now, he’s able to properly address it — as much as it pains him to be away from the game he loves.

Nobody wanted it to be this way, but it was time.

“This is the nature of it. He just wants to get healthy now, and that’s the goal. That’s the plan. That’s what we’re going to get done,” Lowe said. “… The kid played through pain, man. Three dislocations and one shift, but he came back every time. He gave it his all while he was out there, and that’s all we ask. We’ll move forward from there.

“Right now, he’s gonna get himself healthy and he’s gonna be supporting his teammates all the way home, 100 percent. Same thing with BBN. He’s gonna be there.”