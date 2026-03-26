Jaland Lowe's shoulder injury derailed Jasper Johnson's freshman campaign

In a way, losing one standout guard made Kentucky lose two, as Mark Pope sees it. We all know Jaland Lowe‘s shoulder injury killed the team’s pace, playmaking and depth, forcing Denzel Aberdeen into a new role as starting point guard for most of conference play and the entirety of the postseason. To his credit, the Florida transfer was sensational as he found his footing, finishing the year with career-highs in points (13.5), assists (3.4), rebounds (2.5), steals (0.7), field goal percentage (43.3%), 3-point percentage (36.3%), free-throw percentage (79.8%) and minutes (30.6) per game. He also turned it over just 27 times in 20 games as the primary starter at the position.

The issue? Aberdeen was all the Wildcats had at point guard, the others playing mostly off the ball in Otega Oweh, Collin Chandler, Kam Williams and Trent Noah. Jasper Johnson was in that same boat, but had some on-ball experience playing high school and AAU, forcing Pope’s hand to slide him behind Aberdeen as the go-to backup — even if it took away a lot of what the former top-30 recruit did best.

The results were mixed with flashes of scoring and facilitating brilliance, but moments where ball pressure got to him and defensive lapses minimized the impact he could make on the other end of the floor. But was his leash long enough to work through the first-year kinks? Could some of those mental mistakes be attributed to constantly looking over his shoulder, wondering which slip-up would get him pulled? No matter how you spin it, Johnson — who averaged 4.9 points, 1.6 assists and 1.1 rebounds on 40/34/88 splits — knows his freshman campaign did not go as planned.

“I’m very confident, I just know I got to get better,” he said following Kentucky’s loss to Iowa State in the Round of 32. “I know I got to get stronger in the offseason, tighten up my game and just go from there — keep growing as a basketball player.”

He had five games with double-digit scoring, but none in February or March. In fact, four of his last five outings saw him earn single digits in terms of playing time. As Aberdeen’s production increased, Johnson’s opportunities decreased, and there wasn’t much breathing room for opportunity at the two with Oweh and Chandler taking up the bulk of those minutes and roles solidified.

Pope knows it was a missed opportunity with the year-one guard in 2025-26.

“Losing J-Lowe affected so many guys on our team, losing that position. I’ll take Jasper Johnson as a specific example,” he said Monday. “Jasper Johnson had moments of his season that were super frustrating for him, for sure. It really wasn’t fair to ask him to play the backup point guard role, but it was something we needed, if nothing else, just to give a little bit of legs and life to D.A. to give him support.

“But it wasn’t just Jasper playing the point. We lost Jasper as the dangerous scoring two guard that he was brought here to be, where he can actually start working in the corner, begin possessions coming off screens. It’s where he’s really dangerous.”

Pope compared Kentucky’s shaky point guard situation to Iowa State’s attack led by Tamin Lipsey — who finished with a career-high 26 points on 8-15 shooting and 3-6 from three while adding 10 assists, five steals and three rebounds in the second-round battle in St. Louis. That was Pope’s vision at the position with Lowe, setting up for guys like Johnson, Aberdeen and even Trent Noah.

He was going to be the safety net who put the team in good positions and allowed everyone else to be the best version of themselves in their natural positions. Then the shifting and shaking with guys sliding up and down left everything out of sorts.

Johnson, unfortunately, was left in the toughest spot of all.

“We didn’t get a lot of that from Jasper this year because we lost (Lowe). … We didn’t have a guy to kind of race around the floor, get wherever he wanted,” Pope continued. “That was going to demand more than a double team to control him. Those are all the places where it was — the adaptation was really tough.”

Take two ACC schools with point guard health struggles this season, for instance, joining Kentucky in the NCAA Tournament with only one of the three still alive. The other had two scares on its way to the Sweet 16.

“If you look at the top 30 teams in college basketball, there are two that have lost their point guard in any notable way. One is Duke, who just lost their point guard a few games ago. You’ve seen how complicated the NCAA Tournament has been for them right now. And the other is Louisville, who had their point guard for 2/3 of the season — but you saw the impact it had on them not having their point guard.”

That impact on Jasper Johnson was real following Jaland Lowe’s season-ending injury. Now it’s time to find out if he’ll be willing to give it another shot in Lexington with the portal set to open on April 7.

No matter what, he says year one as a Wildcat was still a dream come true.

“I would say it was a blessing. I mean, me being from Lexington, Kentucky, my dream was to always play for Kentucky, and my dream came true with that,” Johnson said. “I thought we had a pretty good season, a lot of ups and downs to it, but it’s part of life, so I can’t really say too much about it. It was a great thing and it’s a blessing.”