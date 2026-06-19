Jalaythan Mayfield Commits to Indiana

He was once one of Kentucky’s top targets on defense. Now, he’s putting on candy cane pants to become an Indiana Hoosier.

On Friday afternoon, Jalaythan Mayfield announced his commitment to Indiana. He chose the Hoosiers over Kentucky, Miami, Georgia, and Oregon. A four-star talent, Rivals ranks the North Carolina native as the No. 12 linebacker in the country.

It was not that long ago that it looked like Kentucky could pull off the recruiting coup. Following an unofficial visit to Lexington in the spring, Jay Bateman gave the Cats some real traction in this recruitment. Unfortunately, the Wildcats could not hold onto that early momentum.

Indiana hosted Mayfield for an official visit in April. That appears to have sealed the deal for Curt Cignetti and Co. Kentucky initially had Mayfield scheduled for an official visit this weekend, but those plans were scrapped.

“In all honesty, I feel that Indiana is where I am meant to be, both as an athlete and as a person,” Mayfield said after his announcement. “The relationships I built with the coaching staff, their vision for my development, and their commitment to helping me become the best linebacker I can be were all factors that truly stood out throughout the process. The culture they are building is something I wanted to be a part of from the moment I experienced it.”

It feels like Kentucky was prepared for this development. The Wildcats made a strong push for Drew Williams, who was also being courted by Miami and Oregon. Will Stein‘s staff got Williams to move up his official visit, then secured a commitment from the talented linebacker during his time on campus. The tackling machine from Georgia will pair nicely alongside Ty Ashley in the second level of the Kentucky defense.

Even though the Wildcats did not land this four-star talent, another may be on the horizon. Kentucky is trending for Tyler Fryman, the Northern Kentucky pass-catcher, who’s beginning his official visit to Lexington this evening.

Subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel for press conferences, interviews, original shows, fan features, and exclusive content.