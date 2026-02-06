Kentucky is finalist for blue-chip linebacker Jalaythan Mayfield

January was a very important month for roster-building in college football. Programs have to build a transfer portal class and hit the road to recruit high school prospects. To say the new Kentucky staff was busy would be an understatement. This program casted a wide net before another dead period arrived in February. A prominent defensive target came on the radar early. Lincolnton (N.C.) High linebacker Jalaythan Mayfield became a priority target for Kentucky defensive coordinator Jay Bateman.

A first cut has arrived. The Cats are in the mix for this four-star prospect.

Luckett’s Recruiting Spreadsheet: First look at Kentucky’s 2027 board

Jalaythan Mayfield is the No. 208 overall recruit in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking. The linebacker is the No. 10 player in North Carolina. Georgia, Indiana, Miami, and Oregon are other finalist for this blue-chip prospect. Mayfield was at Kentucky’s first junior day for this new coaching staff on Jan. 17. UK then hit the road to visit Mayfield on Jan. 23. Now the goal will be to get the prospect on campus in March or April for an unofficial visit before locking in an official visit in June.

The Wildcats have some recruiting momentum in February. Top interior offensive line target Brady Hull committed to the program and a priority defensive target included UK in his top-five on the same day. Will Stein‘s program will now look to take advantage of this momentum.

Recruiting never stops.

