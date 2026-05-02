Indianapolis Colts believe Jalen Farmer was 'unique' talent at offensive guard

There were some third round grades out there on Kentucky guard Jalen Farmer entering the 2026 NFL Draft. The guard run just never came on Day 2. We did not have to wait long to see that run on Day 3 during draft weekend in Pittsburgh. The UK product came off the board at No. 113 overall to Indianapolis Colts with the 13th pick of Round 4. This could be a good fit for the former Florida transfer.

Jalen Farmer is entering a guard situation where right guard Matt Goncalves and Quenton Nelson both return in 2026. The former is in year three with Indianapolis and is a former third round pick. The latter is a former top-10 pick who is entering the final year of a four-year, $80 million contract extension for his age 30 season. Nelson is a six-time All-Pro who is still playing at a high level, but the organization will have to make a big financial position on what to do long-term with this stalwart sooner rather than later.

This AFC South franchise likely drafted Farmer because they believe he can be a starter at guard sooner rather than later. What did the Indianapolis decision-makers think about the Kentucky product in the draft room? The Colts believe this fourth-round selection is a unique prospect.

“This dude is the most powerful guy in the draft.”

"this dude is the most powerful guy in the draft." pic.twitter.com/wyFqVzjY0U — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) April 29, 2026

Kentucky’s first selection of the 2026 NFL Draft did not arrive until the fourth round, but the fit is a good one in Indianapolis. Jalen Farmer is heading to play in a downhill run game who interior offensive line players who can create movement at the point of attack. That’s exactly what Farmer does best.

The two-year starter had to wait longer than expected on draft day, but the fit is a good one.

Luckett’s Scouting Report: Jalen Farmer

Jalen Farmer was a two-year starter at Kentucky who flashed play strength and good positional size due to his tall and wide frame. Farmer is not an overpowering mauler in the run game, but he can create consistent movement against big defensive tackles, and plays with good pad level showing knee bend to win the leverage fight. His long reach makes an impact both in the run and pass game. The play strength gives the offensive guard a strong anchor in pass protection.

Farmer is an athletic guard who has a high-ceiling in protection due to his length and ability to anchor along with some impressive drive blocking reps. This right guard can mow over defenders when he is locked in and fired up with the motor humming. The Kentucky product would be best suited for a downhill gap-scheme rushing attack where his drive blocking could shine. The fit could be tricky with zone-scheme teams that ask for a lot of lateral movement including climbing up to linebackers when running a track. This is an impressive athlete who still has room for growth but is at his best playing north/south. Farmer could be considered one of the biggest upside prospects at guard in this draft class. Run blocking is ahead of pass blocking right now, but Farmer’s athletics traits will give NFL teams a lot to work with in protection.

Farmer has positioned himself to be a potential starter as a rookie due to his combination of size and strength. He looks like an NFL guard. He has the strength and power of an NFL guard.

NFL Draft Profile: Jalen Farmer