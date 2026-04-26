Jamal Crawford asked his followers to talk basketball, but the BBN had other plans

Jamal Crawford sent out a casual post on X (formerly known as Twitter) not long after the clock struck midnight on the East Coast. What he was hoping would turn into a discussion centered around hoops and the NBA Playoffs quickly morphed into the Big Blue Nation flooding his mentions.

In case you missed it, Kentucky men’s basketball head coach Mark Pope is making a push to bring Crawford onto his coaching staff in Lexington. A 20-year NBA veteran who won the league’s Sixth Man of the Year award three times before going into a career in broadcasting/coaching, Crawford serves as an assistant coach at Rainier Beach High School in Seattle, the same school he attended as a youngster.

The reason BBN cares? Crawford coaches Tyran Stokes, the nation’s top-ranked high schooler, who is down a trio of finalists: Kansas, Oregon, and, of course, Kentucky. Crawford has received over 200 responses to his innocent tweet from early this morning — and the vast majority of them are about him coming to coach at Kentucky/bringing Stokes with him along the way.

Wildcat fans did not disappoint. Crawford, who only responded to a few of the actual basketball questions, quickly realized the power of the BBN.

I did, what was I thinking 😂😂 https://t.co/zE37Nehn0A — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) April 26, 2026

There is talk of Stokes potentially making a college decision as soon as Monday. Having Crawford on staff certainly wouldn’t hurt Kentucky’s chances at landing him (and its chances with future top recruits). KSR reported that Pope recently offered Crawford a spot on his staff. A potential hold up? Crawford is currently an analyst for NBA on NBC and is in the middle of playoff coverage. If he were to accept a coaching job, it could be a while before he actually gets on campus.

These are the moments that make the BBN special. The fan base turned one social media post into some good, clean fun. Will it ultimately factor into Crawford’s decision? Who knows, but he certainly got a good taste of how dedicated the Kentucky faithful are when it comes to the basketball program.