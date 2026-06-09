Jamal Crawford is not letting coaching speculation die -- but will it be Kentucky?

Jamal Crawford is a three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year with 19,419 career points scored in the league across 20 years — a true legend of the game. He’s also a candidate to join Mark Pope‘s staff at Kentucky, recently telling KSR that he’s still interested in the position, with his long-term dream being to coach.

The 46-year-old is already doing it at Rainier Beach High School in Seattle as an assistant, where his son JJ Crawford — the No. 1 prospect in 2029 — is a rising star. He’s also the head coach of NW Rotary (16U) on the Nike EYBL circuit, where JJ is currently averaging 15.3 points per game on 54/54/100 shooting splits.

Now that his postseason duties are complete as an analyst for NBA on NBC — ESPN and ABC are carrying the Finals — is it time for Crawford to make his move? Well, he’s still going to be competing for a Peach Jam title with his son in mid-July, so don’t expect anything too soon, but we’re certainly approaching finality one way or another. The job remains open for him at UK, with a deadline to apply of June 16, that date now pushed back a handful of times since Alvin Brooks III’s departure for NC State back in March.

And he’s not doing much to shut down his interest drawing up plays on a dry-erase board.

But is it guaranteed to be at Kentucky, if now is the time? The NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs got his gears turning mid-game, sharing an update on social media about his continued interest in coaching — but making it clear he can also do it at the NBA level, not just college basketball.

“I know for a fact I can coach in the NBA… 1,000%,” he wrote.

Crawford previously told KSR that if he decides to coach in college, it will be on Pope’s staff at Kentucky. Other schools have reached out, but this is the only opportunity he’s seriously considering. He didn’t say anything about the NBA, however, with the Dallas Mavericks, Portland Trail Blazers and Chicago Bulls all still open. Former Wildcat Rajon Rondo was a top candidate for the New Orleans Pelicans head coaching job back in May before it ultimately went to fired Magic coach Jamahl Mosley. Could another top NBA guard get his own shot with one of the remaining vacancies?

Big Blue Nation certainly hopes not — he’s the perfect guy for the job in Lexington, joining fellow NBA standout Mo Williams on a staff of league alums.

Let’s make a trade, Coach Crawford. Say, two years at Kentucky to help load up on recruits and championships so NBA franchises can see you’re ready, then lead your own team at the sport’s highest level? Sounds fair to me.

Come on home, J-Crossover.