Jamal Crawford officially turns down Kentucky job: 'If this were a different time, there's no doubt.'

After a long courtship by Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats, three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Jamal Crawford has officially turned down the assistant coaching job in Lexington, he told KSR.

Crawford took the offer seriously and is confident coaching at the next level — college or even the NBA — is in his future, but for now, he’s sticking with the high school and AAU ranks to pair with his broadcasting job with NBA on NBC.

“If this were a different time, there’s no doubt. There’s zero doubt,” he told KSR. “I have such respect for Coach Pope, Coach Mo (Williams), but just with everything I’m doing right now, and I’m under contract with NBC, and seeing that through, I think that takes precedent. …

“I can’t do it right now. I just can’t, not with everything I’m doing. But I have no doubt I will be a coach in the future. Zero.”

Crawford will not be coaching in Lexington for the upcoming 2026-27 season, but the 46-year-old tells KSR he took Pope’s offer seriously and had a heart-to-heart with his wife, Tori, about the opportunity.

And “when it reaches her,” he said, “it’s a lot.”

How did conversations with Pope and Kentucky begin in the first place? He’s not sure, but he credits Big Blue Nation for putting things in motion and turning a fun dream into a potential reality for all parties involved.

As Pope said himself, they’ve been close for years, and the opportunity to begin his high-major coaching career at the winningest tradition in the history of college basketball was an intriguing one.

“I’ve known Coach Pope for years, for a long, long time. He’s from up in my way (in Washington), so I’ve always had great respect for him,” Crawford told KSR. “What’s funny about it is I think the fans started it before he even reached out, so it’s just crazy, but it’s been so cool. It’s been amazing, because our friendships continue to evolve.

“But to be associated with a program like that — I’m going back to Derek Anderson and Antoine Walker. I’m not just talking about the John Wall era, and that’s my guy, too. But I remember watching them growing up when they had two starting fives. You know what I mean? I’ve always been a fan. Ron Mercer, I played with him in Chicago and I used to ask him questions about that team. It’s just been beyond an honor to even be associated with a team like Kentucky.

“I could have been associated with — I don’t want to disrespect any school, but I can say a bunch of other schools, and it wouldn’t have hit the same as Kentucky.”

The dream is dead for this coaching cycle, at least, but he’s confident in Kentucky’s operation and future under Pope — with or without him joining on the bench.

For one, it’s the brand, history and platform. Those things will never go away. He also believes, though, in the third-year head coach’s character and drive to lead that prestigious program, as well as in the staff and personnel decisions he’s made heading into 2026-27.

“Coach Pope’s a man of honor. He’s a man of respect. His staff is being built out the right way with the people he has around him. You have new transfers in Zoom (Diallo), different guys coming. It’s an exciting time,” he said. “And it’s Kentucky. Kentucky’s one of the gold standards of college basketball — and basketball period, if you really think about it. Like, in the NBA, it’s the Lakers, the Bulls, the Warriors have become that, the Spurs, different organizations. In college basketball, it’s the Kentuckys, the Dukes, the Kansases, the Michigans, all those guys.

“They’re one of the standards, and they’ll always be able to recruit themselves, and they’ll always have one of the best fanbases in the world, period.”