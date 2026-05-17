Jamal Crawford still mulling Kentucky assistant job

Kentucky’s pursuit of Jamal Crawford is not yet dead, the three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year tells KSR’s Jack Pilgrim and Jacob Polacheck.

Mark Pope previously offered Crawford a job on his coaching staff in the heat of Tyran Stokes’ recruitment, and the general assumption was that once the No. 1 overall recruit committed to Kansas, the dream of hiring the longtime pro and current TV analyst died, as well. That’s not the case, he says, confirming that he remains in talks with Kentucky and Pope about the position and is serious about getting into coaching.

The question is more about timing, figuring out whether moving his family across the country — including his son, JJ Crawford, who is the No. 1 recruit in 2029 — is the right call at this stage. That transition would also include giving up his role at NBA on NBC and coaching at the AAU and high school levels, currently with NW Rotary on the Nike EYBL circuit and Rainier Beach HS, respectively, where his son is a rising superstar for both.

Crawford tells KSR that other schools have expressed interest, as well, but Kentucky is the only job he is seriously considering, crediting his longstanding relationship with Mark Pope, thanks to their deep Washington ties, and his respect for the program’s brand.

Pope was courtside for the Crawfords’ first NW Rotary game to open the live period at EYBL Session II on Friday — Jamal as a coach, JJ as a player.

Mark Pope and Mo Williams open the EYBL Live Period watching 2029 No. 1 JJ Crawford — son of Jamal Crawford



KSR LIVE BLOG: https://t.co/l8eKvbLOFh pic.twitter.com/WUcfitUqZY — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) May 15, 2026

KSR previously reported that Crawford initially turned down the offer, but the decision continued to weigh heavily on the former NBA star, and he left the door open for a potential change of heart down the road. On Kentucky’s end, that vacant spot on Pope’s staff has remained open following Alvin Brooks III’s transition to NC State, with the official university job posting repeatedly pushed back.

Whether Crawford ultimately takes the job or passes at this stage, the 20-year NBA veteran made it clear that he believes in Pope’s vision and future at Kentucky, with a turnaround coming in 2026-27.

Will that turnaround include one of the most electric ball-handlers and scorers to ever play the game? The wait continues — but he confirms the dream remains alive for Kentucky.