Kentucky transfer Jamarion Wilcox signs with Marshall

Kentucky tailback Jamarion Wilcox is on the move after three years with the Kentucky football program. The Peach State native will be moving to the Sun Belt in 2026.

Wilcox signed with Marshall on Thursday. This is the first Kentucky transfer to sign with a Sun Belt school this portal cycle.

The Thundering Herd won the Sun Belt title in 2024 but had a massive roster overturn after head coach Charles Huff left for Southern Miss. NC State defensive coordinator Tony Gibson was named the new coach for this proud program in West Virginia. The Herd finished Gibson’s debut season at 5-7. Marshall is hopeful that this SEC transfer can make a big splash as a redshirt junior.

The Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding tailback redshirted in 2023 before carving out a role as a redshirt freshman in 2024. The former high three-star recruit rushed for 590 yards on 6.4 yards per rush and forced 30 missed tackles in only 92 carries that year. Wilcox went for over 100 rushing yards twice and looked like the best player on Kentucky’s offense. The talented young player appeared to be headed to a big season until some off-field trouble arrived.

After being used sparingly in the spring while playing behind Dante Dowdell and Jason Patterson, Jamarion Wilcox was accused of sexual assault in a protective order back in September following an incident that happened in August. Just ahead of the news breaking, Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops revealed that Wilcox did not play in the Week 1 game versus Toledo due to a violation of team rules. At that time, Wilcox also had a future court date for a speeding citation and a citation for failure to provide a city license for two dogs he keeps.

Just a few weeks later after the sexual assault accusation, Jamarion Wilcox was arrested on Sept. 26. and charged with first degree sexual abuse. Wilcox’s court date for this charge was scheduled for Nov. 3. The tailback was never officially dismissed from the Kentucky football team but did not appear in a game during the 2025 season.

Now Jamarion Wilcox will be looking for a fresh start at Marshall.

