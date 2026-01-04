Kentucky tailback Jamarion Wilcox is entering transfer portal

News keeps happening on Day 3 of the transfer portal window in college football. Numerous Kentucky players are moving on from the program. Multiple names hit the free agency wire on Sunday.

Shortly after news broke that safety Cam Dooley was entering the transfer portal, On3’s Peke Nakos reported that Kentucky tailback Jamarion Wilcox is also set to enter the portal. The Wildcats are now down to three scholarship tailbacks on the current roster.

Kentucky RB Jamarion Wilcox plans to enter the transfer portal, sources tell @On3sports.



Repped by @Coach_JLove & @A1Rsports. Rushed for 590 yards and 2 TDs in 2024. https://t.co/VNv6xi8qeA pic.twitter.com/ui721Jlkr8 — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) January 4, 2026

The Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding tailback redshirted in 2023 before carving out a role as a redshirt freshman in 2024. The former high three-star recruit rushed for 590 yards on 6.4 yards per rush and forced 30 missed tackles in only 92 carries. Wilcox went for over 100 rushing yards twice and looked like the best player on Kentucky’s offense. The talented young player appeared to be headed to a big season until some off-field trouble arrived.

After being used sparingly in the spring while playing behind Dante Dowdell and Jason Patterson, Jamarion Wilcox was accused of sexual assault in a protective order back in September following an incident that happened in August. Just ahead of the news breaking, Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops revealed that Wilcox did not play in the Week 1 game versus Toledo due to a violation of team rules. At that time, Wilcox also had a future court date for a speeding citation and a citation for failure to provide a city license for two dogs he keeps.

Just a few weeks later after the sexual assault accusation, Jamarion Wilcox was arrested on Sept. 26. and charged with first degree sexual abuse. Wilcox’s court date for this charge was scheduled for Nov. 3. The tailback was never officially dismissed from the Kentucky football team but did not appear in a game during the 2025 season.

Jamarion Wilcox will enter the transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining. The Peach State native is the second tailback to leave the program for free agency.

The transfer portal is open for business. So far, we know of 17 Kentucky football players who will be looking for a new place to play college football this offseason. The portal window officially closes Jan. 16.

LB Landyn Watson

EDGE Steven Soles Jr.

QB Stone Saunders

WR David Washington Jr.

WR Preston Bowman

CB Nasir Addison

DT Austin Ramsey

WR Troy Stellato

EDGE Javeon Campbell

CB DJ Waller Jr.

EDGE Jacob Smith

DL Jerod Smith II

QB Cutter Boley

WR Montavin Quisenberry

RB Dante Dowdell

S Cam Dooley

RB Jamarion Wilcox

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.